Hong Kong Canadians are wondering why the Liberal candidate for Markham-Thornhill riding, Mary Ng, chose a campaign co-chairman with ties to the Chinese government.

Their concerns stem from her position as deputy in charge of promoting trade with China and her association with Michael Chan, a former minister of citizenship, immigration and international trade in Ontario’s Wynne government, according to an exclusive Global News.

It was revealed in June that Michael Chan would be its co-chairman. This has sparked controversy after Chan was previously investigated by Canada’s intelligence agency (CSIS) over the alleged possibility of being an agent for China.

According to a 2015 Globe and Mail report, Chan maintained close ties with the Chinese consulate in Toronto while minister and risked being influenced by associates in China. According to the report, he has also been “a mentor to a cadre of provincial and federal Liberals running for office, which has caused criticism and dismay among members of the pro-democratic community.”

“Michael Chan is known to be very close to China, and according to news reports, he was accused of being accessible to the influence of the Chinese Communist Party,” said Ringo Wong, a constituent of Markham-Thornhill. “Having him as a leading campaign organizer (Ng) bothered me.”

Chan has also come out in favor of China’s sheer rule and Chinese policy, saying he supports Hong Kong police’s strict measures to quell protests and maintain a unified China.

The journey Ng is on is densely populated by Chinese Canadians, both for and against pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong, and tensions have steadily increased between the two groups. As such, the group Torontonians Stand With Hong Kong have been vigilant in investigating the relationships their representative may have.

Global News tried to contact Ng about her relationship with Chan and possible pro-Beijing sentiment, but she was unavailable. However, her campaign responded by saying that Chan was never an active member of the campaign, despite initially accepting the request to be co-chairman.

Ng was also asked by Wong why she participated in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China on September 29, when she could potentially become a Canadian government minister.

While investigations by Global News remained fruitless, this criticism promptly made a response from Ng.

“I would point out, also participating was the Conservative Party of Canada’s candidate for Markham-Thornhill,” Ng responded. “As a Member of Parliament for Markham-Thornhill, one of Canada’s most diverse movements, it is important to support inclusion in our community. As a proud Canadian, I will always celebrate the many cultural and heritage traditions that make up this wonderful journey “

correction: The original version of this article incorrectly stated by the Hong Kong Canadians was accusing Mary Ng of having close ties to China. Instead they were questioning her employment Michael Chan, who has been accused in the past of being an agent for the Chinese government. The Millennium Post regrets the mistake.

