Eddie Dilleen attracts a lot of “haters”.

The 28-year-old owns 20 properties across the country, six of which were bought last year and his entire empire is valued at around $ 5.5 to 6 million.

There is an abundance of real estate that is in stock while some of the lowest paid jobs in the country are working.

He bought his first house while working at McDonald’s, and subsequent properties were bought for $ 60,000 to $ 70,000 a year.

It is therefore not surprising that the Mt Druitt local approach to real estate has been controversial, especially on social media. However, he is also asked for market tips by the first home buyers who are hungry to repeat his success.

His advice may be surprising.

“People think that this is not possible (buying 20 properties), but it is possible. You have to stop saving a large down payment and stop looking around,” he said.

Most inexperienced home buyers were unable to take advantage of the opportunities in the property market as they only considered properties they wanted to occupy and only looked near where they lived, Dilleen said.

They also stuck to traditional methods of getting on the market, he said.

“You are better off putting a small deposit and paying a lot of mortgage insurance so you can get to the market quickly. It is better than saving five years on a large deposit because the value growth is faster than your savings ability.

“Buying property should be about making money, not trying to save it.”

Mr. Dilleen said expensive housing costs in Melbourne and Sydney meant that first-time buyers should consider investing in other locations and renting instead of buying their dream home.

“I see Brisbane as the best place to bargain. It has been held back since the global financial crisis, so there are more real estate growth opportunities than in Sydney and Melbourne, which I think are reaching a plateau.

“You can also rent much better real estate than you can buy. A Bondi rental could cost $ 700 a week, but the purchase will cost thousands a month. If you rent, you can buy somewhere else and still grow. “

Mr. Dilleen said buying real estate that is growing rapidly in value is key to building a large real estate portfolio.

The growth of each property gave him equity that he could use to finance the acquisition costs of a new property without having to save a deposit each time.

He also only bought real estate where rents covered most, if not all, of his mortgage costs. This allowed the banks to continue to lend to him – even with low incomes.

This also meant that he needed minimal income to maintain his portfolio and that he could use tenant money to pay off his debts.

His total debt is about $ 2.5 million, he said.

“I’ve tried to get funding many times,” said Dilleen. “It was a struggle to get credit when I was on 10 properties and made $ 60,000 to $ 70,000 and when I was 12 … if you do a lot of research you can find (the loan).

“I learned that you can go to different lenders at different stages. Large banks are useful in the beginning, but you can go to second-tier lenders later.”

He added that most buyers who entered the market were unaware of their credit options and often thought they needed more money to buy property than they really did.

“Some people think I only did it with an inheritance, but you have to work for it. I grew up poor. We lived on a housing commission. My parents never had money. I invested in real estate because I wanted to get out of this life.

“It is important to do a lot of research. It sounds simple, but there are a lot of people who give out wrong information and it takes work. “

His first property was a house in a suburb of Central Coast, Tuggerawong, which was bought in 2010 for $ 138,500. The initial rent was $ 220 a week, which earned him a rental return of around 8.3 percent – enough to cover his mortgage costs.

As a teenager, he bought the two-bedroom unit with a $ 20,000 bail that he had saved by working at KFC and then at McDonald’s. At that time, he was making about $ 500 a week. The house has tripled since then, he said.

Most of his subsequent purchases were units in southeast Queensland that were purchased for $ 100,000 to $ 200,000. Mr. Dilleen also has properties in Adelaide and more expensive properties in NSW.

He often financed purchases while working several jobs, including in the administration department of a car paint shop in Penrith and later as an IT administrator in the Sydney CBD. His income from these jobs was supplemented by bartending income in West Sydney.

“My maximum income over two jobs was $ 95,000,” Dilleen said, adding that he usually only had two jobs when he tried to get credit.

Last year was a busy year for him – he bought six properties, including maisonettes in the Ipswich region of Queensland, a townhouse in south Brisbane, and a house in Parramatta – his main home today.

Some of the properties he bought last year were financed with his super. “I am probably one of the youngest people to buy property with a self-managed super fund,” he said.

Mr. Dilleen also married at a ceremony in Italy and started a business as a purchaser.

He suggested that new investors follow three principles. “Take out all the emotions. Always buy undervalued existing properties, not new houses. And always focus on getting high rental returns. “