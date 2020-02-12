LOS ANGELES – The Rams set former Gamecock running back coach Thomas Brown in the same position on Wednesday afternoon.

Brown joins the NFL after nine seasons as a college-level coach, most recently at the University of South Carolina. The Gamecocks stormed 1,796 yards together, averaging 149.67 per game in Brown’s lonely season with the group.

While spending the majority of coaches in the past decade, Brown is used to dealing with NFL talents after training three future first-round picks in Melvin Gordon, Nick Chubb, and Sony Michel. Before he started coaching, he was an outstanding college that retired and ended his career at the University of Georgia as the fifth leading rusher in program history with 2,646 career opportunities.

Brown, selected by the Falcons in round six of the 2008 NFL Draft, spent one season in Atlanta and another at the Cleveland Browns before starting his coaching career.

The Los Angeles Rams contributed to the writing of this article.