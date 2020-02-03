advertisement

MARRAKECH, Morocco – Former Gamecock golfer Brett Quigley won the Morocco Champions tournament on Saturday for his second start at PGA TOUR Champions. In the last two holes he scored two decisive par-par-pares and won with a shot against Stephen Ames.

Quigley shot 69-66-66 for a total of 201 (-15) holes with 54 holes. He was one of the top 10 players on the PGA TOUR career money list. Quigley had five second places in 408 PGA TOUR career starts, 240 cuts and over $ 11 million. The win was his first in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event since winning the Arkansas Classic in 2001 on today’s Korn Ferry Tour.

“It’s been so long since I won a tournament,” said Quigley. “Just unbelievable. It’s funny, I had peace all week, I felt pretty good all week. I wouldn’t say I was nervous until the last hole in my second putt, but I just got myself here in Marrakech well and felt. “

A 1991 graduate in South Carolina, Quigley was awarded six top 10 finishes as an All-America star in his peak season. Quigley also won academic All-America laurels and made the First Team All-Metro Conference this season. Born in Barrington, R.I., was also a First Team All-Metro selection in 1989 and 1990.

Quotation and photo courtesy of PGA TOUR.

