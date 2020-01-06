advertisement

Stockdale’s inventory

The offload reappears with hope for 2020. A positive trend can be easily recognized if one focuses on the dominance of Leinster and Ulster during the holiday season, instead of ignoring the cruel collective and individual offers from Connacht and Munster.

The Irish player of the weekend is difficult. Garry Ringrose made two attempts. Ross Molony quietly delivered 28 tackles and ran 33 yards from 14 runs. Ryan Baird slipped into James Ryan’s boots to slide 33 yards from 14 runs in 57 minutes.

Max Deegan would be the unanimous winner – two attempts, three attempts, 28 duels, 21 baby games for 71 meters – if Connacht’s resistance had not been so weak. This was a sad stain on the whole idea of ​​interpreters in front of 18,300 full houses on the RDS (the IRFU branches have indicated that people will take part in these games regardless of their staff).

Despite Deegan’s performance, he lags behind Caelan Doris – the best Irish performer over Christmas – Josh van der Flier and Rhys Ruddock in the Leinster backrow.

The winner must be Jacob Stockdale. True, Sean Reidy and John Cooney have done more to deal with Munster in Belfast, but the man who would be crowned the greatest winger ever celebrated in Ireland is returning to world-class level every year after a disappointing second season in Belfast green leotard.

It was not the 108 meters before the 23-year-old’s seven gallops that included a striking interception, but the numerous signs that his questionable defensive stance would not reappear during the Rugby World Cup. twice he defeated the opposing winger Dan Goggin.

Stockdale’s return to shape is on time.

Jacob Stockdale of Ulster tries an attempt against Munster. Photo: Dan Sheridan / Inpho

Word of mouth

“Some people don’t like this really intense environment where every mistake you make in training or meetings or something like that is questioned. Players react differently. I think there will be a more relaxed and less intense environment in the future. Everyone Players will be able to express themselves a little more. ”Dave Kearney on life in the new Ireland camp under Andy Farrell.

numbers game

28 – Duels of Leinsers Ross Molony and Connachts Niall Murray on his debut.

Cooney on the way to cloud nine

Has the penny fallen yet? John Cooney can no longer. Every game this season, the Ulster-Scrumhalf – via the less-traveled streets of Leinster and Connacht – has produced an attempt or kick to get his team on the road to victory.

Looking back is easy, but ignoring its shape and reducing it to the fourth choice shows how misleading 2019 was at Carton House. Cooney’s reaction to such a devastating disappointment is the man’s sign. And to believe that he wasn’t a football player – in the strict sense – until he moved to Belfast.

“If you had told me five years ago that I would kick professional rugby at all, I would not have believed you,” he tweeted. “To reach 500 points with Ulster is crazy. What your mind can achieve. “

At this point, it would be against all logic and evidence if the 29-year-old didn’t play his first six nations against Scotland – his father’s country – at Aviva Stadium on February 1st.

He can focus on all other tasks with Joey Carbery, Johnny Sexton, or both.

Connacht puzzles

Pat Lam delivered a Pro12 title in 2016 because he was allowed to be creative when recruiting. Connacht’s lack of progress since then has been strong.

Andy Friend is not an excuse seeker, but he knows what he inherited from Connacht. He also knows that certain aspects of the Irish rugby family’s organization will never change, but there is still a group of talented, untapped players, mostly from the Leinster system.

There are many examples. Mark Flanagan (30) was with Saracens two years ago. Last Saturday he started for Lansdowne against City of Armagh in the Bateman Cup together with 21-year-old Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan.

There is no official help this season as the other provinces are struggling to manage the Rugby World Cup. Recruiting a friend before next summer – or whom the IRFU allows him to do – is critical to the next step Connacht will or won’t take.

“It’s hard to find players,” said Freund, “it’s difficult, and that’s why we delved into our academy.”

“From Connacht’s point of view, of course we want local players, but at the same time we are realistic and know that we don’t have the depth that is on the rise (IN DUBLIN).” So if we have a lot of other good players who want to play football, can get minutes in the Pro14 and Champions Cup, the more (THE PLAYERS) are distributed the better. “

