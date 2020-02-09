advertisement

Leeds’ promotion hopes suffered another blow with a 0-2 defeat at City Ground in Nottingham Forest. Sammy Ameobi gave Forest a half-time lead before Tyler Walker wrapped it up in added time to bring Forest one point ahead of the second-placed opponent.

Faltering Leeds has won only one of their last nine championship games and is now on point level with Fulham.

It was a deserved win for the home team, which brought Marcelo Bielsa’s team out of rhythm with their high-speed pressing game.

Ameobi opened the game in the 31st minute with a strong shot that should have been kept by Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla at his post.

Forest should have ended the game in nine minutes in the second half when Lewis Grabban shot a gaping goal at Casilla.

After Jack Harrison was caught napping, Walker secured the points from close range.

Leeds, who was 11 points ahead of third place at the start of the season, had to wait until the 75th minute to score when Liam Cooper headed straight for Brice Samba.

James McClean celebrates Stoke City’s first goal during the championship game against Charlton Athletic at Bet365 Stadium. Photo: Gareth Copley / Getty Images

James McClean opened the rating as Michael O’Neill’s stoke The team managed to free themselves from the championship drop zone with a 3-1 home win against other fighters Charlton,

The Potters took the lead in the 28th minute when Irish international McClean struck home on the final post before Ben Purrington equalized just before the break.

Tom Ince regained the lead for the home team before Nick Powell secured the points with a third place when Stoke jumped his opponents into the table.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was the only goal Fulham put the first two under pressure after a hard-fought 1-0 win Blackburn,

The Serbian international turned Joe Bryan’s flank into a bust in the 65th minute and scored 20 goals this season.

Irish defender Darragh Lenihan thought he had equalized but was offside when Rovers came to an end after more than four months of unbeaten home game.

Hope for the doctorate Brentford beat Middlesbrough 3-2 in Griffin Park.

The home team took the lead in the 24th minute, Julian Jeanvier scored the goal – which was scored using goalkeeper technology – after a duel.

Lewis Wing and Ashley Fletcher approached Boro twice after Bryan Mbeumo’s deflected effort put the bees back in the lead.

In the 87th minute Ollie Watkins then took the winner for Thomas Frank’s team and the striker scored 20 goals of the season.

Preston qualified for the playoff ranking after a 2-1 win at lowly Wigan,

Goals from Tom Barkhuizen and Daniel Johnson at the beginning of each half extended the undefeated North End league run to five games.

Chey Dunkley scored a goal for Wigan, who remains in the bottom three tables.

Swansea Playoff Push suffered another blow when they lost 2-3 at home Derby County to make three games without a win.

Substitute Swansea player Yan Dhanda stopped Martyn Waghorn’s start in the first half before Kyle Naughton nudged the hosts.

But Duane Holmes equalized and then Tom Lawrence went 10 minutes ahead of the winner.

Cardiff are just four points behind the top six after Lee Tomlin’s second-half attempt was enough to beat the bottom of the table Luton 1-0 on Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters are now nine points behind safety when they suffered a ninth loss in eleven league games.

The South Yorkshire Derby between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday ended 1-1 in Oakwell.

Josh Windass, who was borrowed from Wigan, made his debut on Wednesday.

But Cauley Woodrow scored his twelfth goal of the season and third place in so many games when he shot into an empty net after a poor shot by Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

Elias Kachunga and Steve Mounie (penalty) shot in the second half as Huddersfield prevailed with a 2-0 home win over the bottom three with a six point lead QPR,

The game was abandoned in the 25th minute when both teams, staff and fans followed the applause of the recently deceased former Huddersfield player Jordan Sinnott.

Mallik Wilks’ late straightener helped HulI stop a four game league win when they ended 1-1 readwho had led through Jordan Obita.

