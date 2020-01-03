advertisement

Originally published on EVannex.

From Charles Morris

Make no mistake, Ford’s unveiling of the Mustang Mach-E was a memorable move – perhaps the most important story about electric vehicles of 2019. Why? Because it is the first indication that a non-Tesla automaker not only intends to produce an EV, but also to sell in volume.

Ford places the Mustang Mach-E directly against Tesla (Source: ford / Tesla)

“We’ve pushed all our chips to the center of the table,” Bill Ford told the New York Times. “I hope this shows that we are now deadly serious about electrification.”

Of course we have heard dozens of declarations from car manufacturers in recent years, only to be disappointed by yet another small-volume car. To understand why I believe Bill this time, consider what the Mustang means for Ford and the American automotive industry. The Mustang is more than just the best-selling sports coupe in the world – for 56 years it symbolizes that typically American quality – the freedom of the road. Ford calls it “a crown jewel” and “the soul of the company.”

When Ford announced it would place the holy Mustang name on an electric 4-door crossover, it was no surprise that some fans thought it was sacrilege – a Mustang enthusiast of my knowledge cast a glance at a TV news segment at the Mach E shook his head and said it was “sad to see.” The hostility is not necessary because of the electric power train, but also because the Mustang has always been a two-door coupe (damn it!), Not a 4-door crossover.

However, sales have fallen since 2015 – not just for the Mustang, but for the entire two-door coupe segment. Like Harley Davidson, another vehicle manufacturer that enjoys fanatic brand loyalty, Ford may recognize that its traditional customer base is aging, and in the hope that an exciting EV will bring a new demography to the fore.

A new video from CNBC summarizes the history of the Mustang and explains some of the reasons why Ford decided to risk one of its most valuable assets.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMWyQ0KQU7M (/ embed) CNBC’s mini documentary about the story behind Ford in which the Mustang brand takes on Tesla (YouTube: CNBC)

The “Stang is a performance car, but it has always been reasonably priced (the starting price was around $ 2,400 at the launch in 1964). You can step into a 2020 Mustang for less than $ 30,000 – much cheaper than a BMW 3 series and hugely cheaper than a Porsche, although perhaps just as cool.

“Making a high-performance vehicle that is accessible to everyone, or to many … is what Mustang really is all about,” Dave Pericak, Ford’s Global Director of Icon Vehicles told CNBC. “It’s not about being exclusive, it’s about inviting people into what we want to call the Mustang cult.”

A mid-priced crossover with emotional appeal is exactly what the EV market needs right now, so if Ford walks through here, it could have a truly historic (and very lucrative) vehicle in its hands.

Chairman Bill Ford admits that the Mach-E started as another compliance car. In 2017, with the arrival of the new CEO Jim Hackett (and of Tesla’s Model 3), the suits at Ford decided to follow a bolder path and a group named Team Edison started working on a fast and sporty electric SUV . Designers were determined to maintain the excitement of the horses. “You don’t mess with an icon,” said Bill Ford at the launch party. “It must have like a drive, a feel, the soul of a Mustang.”

“One of the things that I think some EVs are missing, and one of the things we can bring with this Mustang, is a sense of that soul,” Pericak said. “Many of these cars don’t have that soul, they have no emotion for them, and the Mustang is all about emotion.”

An acronym that could describe the attraction of Tesla (Images: Tesla)

This is a complete reversal in Ford’s electrical strategy – the previous generation of plug-in vehicles seemed to be designed to attract as few buyers as possible. The Focus Electric was an unobtrusive hatchback that had almost no updates during its production run in 2011-2018. The C-MAX and Focus Energi plug-in hybrids produced respectable sales, but were also far too late for updates by the time car gurus announced the death of hatchbacks and sedans.

The sensible hatchbacks that the older brands excite have never attracted more than a limited market segment. A GM exec once explained the company’s timid strategy by saying it brought electric vehicles to the market “the kind of people who buy electric vehicles.” (Imagine that Apple had only launched the iPhone to “the kind of people who buy smartphones”)

Ford of course only does what Tesla did from the start. The founders of Tesla knew that wise was a losing pitch – if you want to sell electric vehicles in volume, you have to make them sexy. If you can make them sensible, the better – that was what Martin Eberhard had in mind when he imagined a “Porschius” – a vehicle with the excitement of a Porsche and the green reputation of a Prius.

Could Ford’s execs not see that before? Of course they could – but until recently they and other decision makers in the automotive industry still hoped EVs would disappear. Now they are starting to see how the current flows, and they know they should try to catch up on Tesla. That means not only trying to match the technology of the Californians, but also building a vehicle that generates something like the emotion and excitement that Tesla has.

If something can make buyers enthusiastic about going electric, it must be the Mustang brand. The familiarity and familiarity of the pony looms much larger than the actual sale suggests. “Mustang is always the best-selling car # 5,” Autotrader Executive Analyst Michelle Krebs told CNBC, “and you know it’s not the fourth best-selling car in America. But it generates many store considerations. It’s an ambitious one. vehicle. “

The Mach-E interior from Ford is based on some design instructions from Tesla (image: ford)

The influence of Tesla on the new EV from Ford can be clearly seen in the characteristics: a battery pack under the floor; a front storage compartment; doors that open at the push of a button; a 15.5-inch touchscreen that controls most vehicle functions; and even wireless software updates.

Also clear is Ford’s immediate challenge for Tesla on the market, especially for the upcoming Model Y, which is expected to offer comparable specifications and prices as the Mach-E. (Another dimension in which older automakers learn from Tesla: the Mach-E project went from just over a year from design sketches to production tooling, warp speed compared to the old standard of the automotive industry.)

The Mach-E unveiling event happened to be at the Los Angeles Jet Center, adjacent to SpaceX headquarters and the Tesla design center in Hawthorne, California. (A smiling Bill Ford said the location choice was just “coincidence”)

A presumably smiling Elon Musk tweeted his compliments: “Congratulations on the Mach E! Sustainable / electric cars are the future !! Enthusiastic to see this announcement from Ford, because it will encourage other car manufacturers to also go electric. ”

