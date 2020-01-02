advertisement

Without rail or smelting infrastructure, massive chrome deposits known as the Ring of Fire stretching below the James Bay of Ontario fountains – minerals that Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford called “critical to its administration” – will remain trapped in the ground .

“It’s inaccessible for all practical purposes except by air and to sell the chrome you need to get it at its steel mills around the world,” said Frank Smeenk, CEO of KWG Resources and one of six mining and geologists who placed the original cache.

It is not the first time that molybdenum chromium-rich stitches with names like Thunderbird, Big Daddy and Black Thor have diminished the interest of the politician, National Nations and most recently the US State Department.

In early October, Cynthia Kierscht, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, hosted Canadian officials for the first meeting of the U.S.-Canada Critical Minerals Working Group in Washington, D.C.

According to Smeenk, the two countries are trying to come up with a “joint action plan to improve critical mineral safety and ensure future competitiveness of the US and US mineral industries.”

Critical for stainless steel production, China currently dominates the market through Indonesian smelters refining chrome mined by Africa and Turkey; dominance Smeenk said it could be repatriated to North America under a U.S./Canada agreement.

Discovered in 2007 and 2008, word of this chromite model sparked investment in Ring of Fire, which reached a crescendo about a decade ago after US steel giant Cliffs accepted Smeenk’s invitation to buy a 20 per cent stake in KWG .

After protests and protracted negotiations between nine disgruntled Matawa Nations in the vicinity, and an eventual collapse between Smeenk and the KWG, Cliffs laid plans for a $ 3.3 billion mine in 2013.

Since then, the value of the chrome has flattened as Ford replaced the Liberals in Queen’s Park, then scrapped the deal that former provincial prime minister Bob Rae had listed with the First Nations Management Tribunal. Here, the Ontario government would deal directly with individual First Nations.

Rae did not respond to an interview request, but did Cornelius Wabasse. Wabasse is the boss of Webequie Nation First, a member of the tribal council.

“We still have a lot of work to do before any major development occurs in that area,” said Wabasse, whose 900 village is closest to the Ring of Fire.

“Because of the landscape and also how we will work with the other communities around … so if development starts, we need to know how we are going to progress, we have to have something in place.”

Webequie has already proposed building a supply route to connect the community to the existing Noront Resources Fire property, of which Smeenk and KWG also have a stake.

Under the proposal, the Wabasse First Nation presented to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency for review, the road could evolve beyond basic mine entry, into “an all-season road network connecting … the Nakina provincial highway system and / or Pickle Lake. “

Except for six weeks during the winter, Webequie is a community flying nearly two hours north by plane from Thunder Bay. Wabasse said driving the 220km south-west of Winter Road to Pickle Lake can take anywhere from eight or nine hours.

DeBeers’ quest for new diamond resources after World War II saw the first such mine built in this corner of Ontario, but it was Asia’s perverse economy, appearing fast and furious in its first decade. 21st Century that turned investors’ sights on the region’s metal potential.

The Ring of Fire is about half way between the Victor Mine Mine and DeBeers which is approximately 95 km east. But producing diamonds and mining metals are not analogous, Smeenk said because, “you can put diamonds in your pocket and walk on the plane.”

“Chrome is a bit like iron. The rock is valuable, but to get it where it needs to be, you need something that can carry a lot of tonnes, ”Smeenk explained. “You have to start looking at the railways.”

Between the boom and bust cycles of the last 10 years in Ring of Fire and the more than $ 30 million invested by KWG Resources, Smeenk knows something about railroads.

During the frenzy of investment and the Cliffs partnership, KWN set the rail to the right; what will eventually surprise the firms as Cliffs lost its bid before the Ontario Commissioner for Mines and Land to defeat KWG claims in the corridor.

Since then, Smeenk has hired Rail China to do a “thorough feasibility study of construction … but how the railway is built and who operates it is still in the air.”

“It could be a federal transportation authority that probably starts with a partnership with Sault Ste. Marie Bridge Authority,” he said.

“Indigenous groups are very interested in becoming partners for something like that, but they are the masters of their domain.”

As has been witnessed in Canada over the last few years, pipeline projects such as the North Gate have been closed and the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline remains in relative limbo because doing business at the border means making deals with indigenous landowners.

“Because First Nations communities are essentially doing a cost-benefit analysis … one of the things we have argued for is encouraging indigenous ownership,” said Joseph Quesnel, principal researcher at the Macdonald Laurier Institute, where they intersect indigenous rights and resource interests.

“If a First Nation has that kind of stake, with mining or other projects, especially with profits, that’s good for them to buy and the more you could offer, the more eager they were to come to table. “

Beyond the jobs and other economic benefits, Wabasse is wary of what Webequie wants in addition to proposing the Noront service route, already before federal regulators with the environmental assessment agency.

Both Wabasse and Smeenk agree that it is early days; the fastest mine that can materialize through policy, logistics and regulatory bureaucracy is in five years.

Smeenk said the KWG is ready to partner with any First Nation, if and when conditions are right.

“They can be the operators, they can be the contractors. They could be anything. They could have all the economic benefits, but they couldn’t have equity ownership or equity profits,” Smeenk said, putting everything in table except the original equity of the penny stock.

“But if we created a 50/50 joint venture … and if they do mine at a cost plus five percent, now they’re in business.”

