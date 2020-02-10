advertisement

Cannabis or weed cafes will potentially open in Ontario as the province continues to seek an open cannabis market, according to City News Toronto.

The Ford government says its ultimate goal is for open market access to cannabis. For now, PCs say the lack of supply has forced the government to start using a lottery system for restricted retail licenses. There are no expected changes to the cannabis framework at this time, however Progressive Conservatives said the latest consultation is to understand possible decisions to create an open market in the future.

The Ontario Alcohol and Games Commission has confirmed that it has already received more than 700 retail operator license applications, which has prompted the provincial government to consider “consumer sites” in addition to special case permits , such as concerts or outdoor festivals.

advertisement

Ontario is committed to giving the private sector the freedom to build a safe and convenient retail system, Attorney General Doug Downey said in a news release. This is an attempt to hopefully combat the illegal market.

The post by the Ford government considering allowing weed cafes in Ontario first appeared in The Millennial Mill.

advertisement