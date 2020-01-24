advertisement

“A nuisance for both houses!” With these words Mercutio, a character in Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet”, expressed contempt for the belligerent Capulet and Montague families. Mercutio accused both families equally and had no desire to take sides.

Tragically, the feud between Capulet and Montague claimed many lives – first Mercutios, then Romeos and finally Julias. Unfortunately, irrational conflicts are not degraded to fictional works. At the moment, parents and students of Ontario are caught in a feud between two belligerent factions, the provincial government and the teachers’ unions, which seem to despise just as much as the Capulets and the Montagues.

The effects are significant. In addition to conducting a series of one-day strikes, teachers across the province also canceled standardized tests, delayed school reports, and suspended extracurricular activities. The government and unions are involved in a battle for wages, with the government offering annual increases of one percent and the unions insisting on increases equal to the inflation rate, about two percent.

Wages are important in every labor negotiation, but they are not the heart of the matter in this dispute. Instead, the actual issues are about two separate topics: mandatory e-learning and class size. Both sides have indeed taken unrealistic positions here.

Despite the overwhelming rejection of parents, students, and teachers, the government stubbornly insists on compulsory e-learning for all students. While the government originally planned four e-learning courses, it later reduced that number to two courses. However, that is still two too many.

There is absolutely no evidence that mandatory e-learning improves student performance. In a tacit admission of this fact, the government has not even attempted to provide evidence of its position. Only a handful of U.S. states require high school students to have a single e-learning course, and none of these states are at the forefront of international testing. In a recent CBC interview, Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce tried to argue that e-learning will help students better adapt to the needs of the workforce. However, he was unable to provide any evidence to support his claim.

Even more worrying is that the Toronto Star has received a confidential government document showing that the government sees e-learning as an opportunity to sell profitable courses to other jurisdictions. The government even had the idea of ​​giving students the opportunity to complete their entire program online. Of course, anyone who knows something about students knows that they benefit much more from personal interaction than from an impersonal online course.

So if this industrial action was all about e-learning, we would have to side with the teachers’ unions. However, just as the government is wrong about e-learning, unions wrongly refuse to consider increasing class size.

There is no question that the Ford government has inherited an economic mess from the previous government. Ontario has the second highest per capita debt in Canada at nearly $ 19,000 per person. Only Newfoundland and Labrador are doing worse. Some spending cuts will have to be made to rebalance the budget.

Education is the provincial government’s largest spending alongside health care, and teacher salaries make up the largest share. Class size restrictions are also lower in Ontario than in most other provinces. Increasing class size by two or three students can save the government hundreds of millions of dollars a year. In addition, research is clear that limiting class size is an enormous expense for only a modest benefit.

But teacher unions are determined to increase the number of classes and it is not difficult to understand why. Class size restrictions are not only popular with simple teachers, smaller classes also mean more teachers and higher union fees for unions. Obviously, unions will not advocate a reduction in the total number of union members. That would run counter to their self-interest.

However, if teacher unions want to protect front teachers from an inappropriate increase in class size, they should ask school authorities to reduce the number of non-teaching positions. School boards employ a large number of advisors in areas such as math, literacy, diversity education and assessment. Regardless of whether they are used as consultants, learning trainers or support teachers, these people receive teacher salaries but are not responsible for the classrooms. Teacher unions should require the government to ask school authorities to bring these counselors back to classrooms.

This change would have the added benefit of relieving classroom teachers of hours of meaningless professional development where the counselor tries to get them to implement the latest fad in education. If the government wants to know why it is so difficult to get mathematics from schools, it has to look no further than the math learning coaches who are ideologically committed to mathematics of discovery.

Eliminating these advisory positions would be an excellent way to cut costs without affecting students. While this could mean fewer members for teacher unions, many basic teachers would be happy to get rid of annoying advisors who are pushing their fads into their classrooms.

In the current labor dispute, both the government and teacher unions have to compromise. If the government gives up its tough e-learning obligation and teacher unions are looking for creative ways to lower teachers’ overall wage costs, this labor conflict could be quickly resolved.

Until then a plague on their two houses.

Michael Zwaagstra is a public high school teacher and author of A Sage on the Stage: Reflections on Teaching and Learning with Common Sense.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Epoch Times.

