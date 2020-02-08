advertisement

SYDNEY – Heavy rain has forced the postponement of an A-League derby game in Sydney on Saturday, continuing to run sporting events affected by adverse weather conditions in Australia.

The clash between league-leading Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers was scheduled to take place at Kograh Oval on Saturday night.

However, Australian Football Federation (FFA) officials postponed the game after a first-place inspection on Saturday and in consultation with clubs and broadcasters.

advertisement

“With over 100 millimeters of rain falling in the Sydney area over the past two days, and in the interests of player well-being, all parties agreed that it was not possible to play the game as scheduled,” FFA Leagues Chief Greg O’Rourke said.

“While it is disappointing that a nearly sold-out crowd is unable to see another iconic Sydney derby today, this was the right decision.”

The FFA said the match would have been scheduled again after discussions with clubs and broadcasters.

The soccer clash was not the only top-tier sport touched on Saturday, with the twenty-year-old Big Bash domestic championship final between the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Stars also at stake.

Australian sporting events have been badly affected by adverse weather in recent months, largely due to fires.

A Big Bash match in Canberra was abandoned in December due to smoke, as players attempting to qualify for the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis in Melbourne in early January complained they were unable to breathe properly.

The fires, however, have actually burned down in the last 24 hours from the highest rainfall in almost 20 years, while Western Australia is also making a deterrent from the tropical heavy Damien cyclone. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

advertisement