With rumors about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 series starting to get used to, we’ve heard new facts about the phones every week. We know that the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are the first smartphones from Apple that support 5G, and it looks like we also have a number of major screen upgrades and camera upgrades in store. The biggest news so far is of course the new design of the phone. After Apple released new iPhones using the same design for three consecutive years, the iPhone 12 would have a completely redesigned design routine. Moreover, the new iPhone 12 design sounds fantastic. According to the best Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities who regularly discloses accurate details about non-released Apple products, the iPhone 12 will have a design similar to the old Apple iPhone 5. Remember – a modernized iPhone 5 with a full screen display and flat metal edges such as the iPhones of yore. It sounds great and we will almost certainly see it materialize this summer.

Of course, Samsung is ready to unveil and release new flagship smartphones long before Apple’s iPhone 12 becomes a reality in September. Samsung is organizing a major press conference on February 11 in San Francisco, where new fewer than four new flagship phones will debut. We have the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra, which will succeed the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 + respectively. The new Galaxy S20 series sounds great, but it is the fourth new Samsung phone that we are really interested in. After last year’s Galaxy Fold was a complete mess from start to finish, Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Flip in 2020, a new foldable smartphone that looks better in every respect than the Galaxy Fold. We can’t wait to see the Galaxy Z Flip and test it ourselves, but the upcoming announcement from Samsung has also made us think. What would Apple’s foldable iPhone look like when it finally comes out?

Thanks to patent applications that have been made public over the years, we know that Apple is working on foldable iPhones. Does this mean that we will certainly see Apple launching foldable smartphones on the road? No of course not. But as technology grows and the current constraints that force big compromises with foldable smartphones are overcome, there is certainly a strong possibility that Apple will launch foldable smartphone models itself.

If and when Apple releases its first foldable iPhone, there is absolutely no way to tell what it might look like and what new features it might recommend. What we do know with absolute certainty is that it does not have a motorized camera lens at the rear or a secret compartment that pops open to reveal a removable lens. We also know that the first foldable iPhone has absolutely no 360-degree hinge and folds all the way open like a convertible laptop.

Image source: TechMorning, YouTube

Nevertheless, graphic designer TechMorning chose to include these features in the foldable iPhone concept video he had created and shared on his YouTube channel this week. Those are cool functions, don’t get us wrong, but they are far beyond reality. Regarding the rest of the foldable iPhone design seen in this new video, it may not be that far away from smartphones that we see coming over the next five years.

The concept of the iPhone depicted in the video has a design for all screens that extends all the way to the edges without a frame. It’s a clamshell design, so it folds open and closed like the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip from Samsung. This foldable iPhone also has cutouts at the top for a speaker and a front camera, but that may not even be necessary by the time Apple releases a foldable phone. Companies are already working on technology that can hide cameras and other sensors under active parts of the screen, which is considered the holy grail for full-screen smartphones.

We have no idea why the creator of this concept chose to call it the “iPhone 6D” since we are now ready for the iPhone 12. We also have no idea why this otherwise logical concept is a motorized rear camera, an impossible hidden needed a lens, and a hinge that folds almost 360 degrees. Other than that, however, it can be an early look at things that come on the road. Waaaay on the way, that is. View the full video, which is included below.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhX_XCMADO0 [/ embed]

