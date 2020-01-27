advertisement

While investigations into what caused the helicopter to crash with Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant and eight others on Sunday continue, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Air Assistance Department announced that the helicopters were due to fog this morning Floor were.

“The weather situation did not meet our minimum standards for flying,” said Josh Rubenstein, spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Alex Villanueva, County Sheriff of LA, said his department had done the same “basically because of the weather.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board investigate the crash and determine the official cause. The FBI also supports the investigation, a standard practice.

During a press conference on Sunday, Villanueva said the crash site was difficult to access and “a logistical nightmare”. He also asked people to stay away from the scene and say, “If you don’t have an ID card that says you are a local resident.” You do not have access to the area. “

Dr. Jonathan Lucas, a Los Angeles district coroner, said the bodies’ rescue efforts could take days due to the site of the crash site. He added, “Our next priority after recovery is identifying and notifying families.”

Nine people were killed when the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed at around 10 a.m. The manufacturer of the helicopter is cooperating with the investigation, the company said in a statement.

In addition to Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, baseball coach John Altobelli from Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, and Christina Mauser, a deputy basketball coach at an orange county elementary school, were also killed. The other three passengers remain unknown.

