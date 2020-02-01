advertisement

Curious about the return date of Blue Bloods, season 10, episode 14, on CBS … or any other news about what’s coming? Consider this article your source for an early look, including an interesting guest star!

If you haven’t heard the news yet, it’s here – this episode will feature an appearance by singer Lyle Lovett, who will take on the role of Waylon Gates. He is a Texas Ranger who will work with Danny and Baez – these two may be used to working together, but it is a little different to work with a new partner in tow. It is from a different place and a different area of ​​life and for this reason it will have its own way of doing things.

Basically we say the following: A lot of chaos will unfold in the course of this episode.

Below, CarterMatt has a complete overview of the Blue Bloods season 10, episode 14, with more news about how the story continues from here:

“Fog of War” – Danny and Baez work with Texas Ranger Waylon Gates (Lyle Lovett) when they hang up a suitcase to find the Lone Star Killer. After Eddie’s partner, Officer James Addison (Justin Cunningham), falsely shot an undercover policeman, he accuses Jamie of not being properly monitored, and Frank speaks to Officer Addison about the reasons why he shouldn’t hand over his shield BLUE BLOODS. Friday, February 14 (10 a.m. – 11 a.m., ET / PT) on the CBS Television Network.

While Danny and Baez’s plot feels a little different for the show, it is combined with a few other things that feel like vintage Blue Bloods – delicate situations that come from police matters. The one question we especially ask is why Eddie cannot have a stable partner in the world. Most of the time it’s one problem after another.

