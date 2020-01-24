advertisement

BRADENTON, F.L. – A brewery in Florida has just given everyone participating in “Dry January” a reason to end the austere month a little early.

Motorworks Brewing shows the faces of four different smiling asylum dogs on each can of the Adoptable Dog Cruiser Kölsch – all for charity.

advertisement

“There are hundreds of other dogs in the shelter looking for homes, and that really matters. It’s not just about getting those four dogs adopted, it’s about raising awareness and raising funds in general, “Barry Elwonger of Motorworks Brewing told CNN.

Money collected from the 4-packs and suitcases of 24 cans goes to Shelter Manatee to help build a new facility. But the smart cans help the four-legged Floridians to find all their fur houses. Morton and King, two of the dogs on the Cruiser Golden Lager beer labels, were adopted on the first release day of the special tins.

“This is a way to connect good people with good beer, good animals and good guys,” Elwonger said.

The labels for the beer cans not only contain a cute photo of each puppy, but also a story about the dog and information about how to donate to the shelter. The labels were donated by Tech Label in Largo.

“The response from this project was overwhelming. We have had numerous phone calls and messages about the program and we are delighted that we have already received so much awareness (and money) for the Shelter. We love dogs here at Motorworks Brewing and can’t thank the community enough for lagging behind this initiative, “Elwonger said.

If you want to get some of the Adoptable Dog Cruiser from Motorwork, you have to visit their taproom. The tins are available in a 4-pack for $ 9 and a 24-pack case for $ 40.

27.498928

-82.574819

.

advertisement