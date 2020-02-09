advertisement

The flood risk for a regional city in Queensland has subsided after earlier fears that life and real estate could be at risk.

The city of Dalby northwest of Brisbane had been warned of possible flooding after heavy rains in the region.

While the flood risk has now been reduced slightly, residents continue to make sure that the waterway running through the city blows up its banks.

advertisement

The Bureau of Meteorology had predicted that Myall Creek would peak at 3.1 meters early Sunday morning. The banks of the stream break when the water level reaches 2 m, but it must reach 3.5 m before floods threaten houses.

The water of the stream fell all Sunday morning and reached 2.7 m by 1 p.m. The office noted the same height after 3 p.m., noting that the stream remained stable.

The city has a history of devastating floods. In January 2011, Dalby resembled a dam with many parts of the city under water.

Originally released as a flood risk, it relieves the drenched city of Qld

advertisement