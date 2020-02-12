advertisement

A defense against the multi-million pound flooding in Dundee was rendered useless after the doors closed this weekend.

The weekend deluge started when Storm Ciara hit the UK and left a section of Riverside Drive underwater.

Its flood defense program, worth almost £ 7 million, was expected to provide a “one in 200 protection standard”.

The cars parked near the Bridgeview Station restaurant were partially submerged and the cars passing on Riverside Drive had to fight against the crushing of water on the road.

The section between the Tay Railway Bridge and the restaurant was the most affected.

Dundee and Angus prepare for more flooding at sea as city council probes “regarding” Riverside Drive incident

A series of gates provide access to the trail along the river, but when closed, it acts as a barrier to high tides in the Tay.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and strong winds for the whole of Scotland before the weekend.

There is no evidence that flood protection would have failed had the gates been closed.

The two Tay rivers. It’s good to see that the flood protection wall is working very well! 🌊😖 pic.twitter.com/8bxwUsF4is

– The Alien Cormorant (@alancormack) February 9, 2020

Dundee City Council is investigating after admitting that there are “opportunities to improve protocols” for closing the doors.

Doors west of the Tay Railway Bridge were closed on February 10, the aftermath of the worst flooding.

Further work to expand the flood barrier infrastructure at the Bridgeview Station restaurant at Dundee Airport is scheduled to start this month.

A counselor “inundated” with complaints

West End Councilor Fraser Macpherson said he was “inundated” with contact with residents after seeing the flood and contacted the council’s design and property department to determine what was wrong.

He said, “It was a very concerning and significant flood.

“I was in contact with the head of the department concerned to obtain comments.

“They are convinced that flood protection works, but the problem is with the risk assessment and when the barrier is used.

“We have to be sure that the very substantial amount spent on flood protection is actually used when needed. We cannot repeat this.

“It’s been a long time since I have had as many voters contact me in one afternoon.”

Councilor Richard McCready, who also represents the West End, said: “The council believes that the flood prevention program is working. Many people who saw the flood will be a little surprised to hear this.

“I want the officers to look closely at the situation and make sure they are using this expensive infrastructure properly.

“I think it is also important that the council clearly explain to the public what to expect from the new flood prevention program.

“I hope all the lessons to be learned will be learned before there are other potential floods.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said, “Council staff were absent on weekends and there are opportunities to improve protocols for assessing risk and when valves are used at Riverside.

“The incident will be investigated to find out what procedures have worked and where improvements can be made.”

