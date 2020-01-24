advertisement

Connor Holland, 30, in a new regular air conditioning he recently bought at Apollo in Greenwich from Cove Properties.

Christina Ryan / Postmedia

A bedroom, a bathroom and the space to sit between trips around the world is all it takes for 30-year-old flight attendant Connor Holland.

The clean new condo he recently bought at Apollo in Greenwich from Cove Properties – Tribeca’s floor plan – is 557 square feet of efficiently designed space that appeals to his simple life.

“I’m actually a minimalist. Designed so designed, it will be easy for my lifestyle,” he says.

The move to Greenwich, a community of Melcor Developments across the road from Winsport Canada Olympic Park, will also cut his trip to the airport from his current home in Kochrane.

“I wanted to go back to the city. I was looking for a condo because I needed something that would take care of when I went, ”Holland says.

Online research for a reputable multi-family builder and an easily packed neighborhood led him to Cove and his Apollo project in Greenwich.

The design of his one-bedroom suite was perfect. Very good, in his words.

“I liked it because there’s no wasted space. The kitchen has an island with a built-in desk. The bathroom is a good size and has a laundry room – it just wasn’t a closet,” he notes.

Holland went with darker closets and a darker floor although “everyone loves whites” and is confident he will take possession of it, in the second of three buildings planned for Apollo at Greenbriar Place NW, by the end of spring.

Its location in the multi-family residential neighborhood of Greenwich, inspired by the New York City hypocrisy district, complements his lifestyle.

“When I’m home I can park my car and walk everywhere. It’s so great – the farmer’s market will be there, the COP is across the road, I can easily go to the mountains. I have a lot of friends downtown, so it’s essential for them too, “he says.

The second building, Phase Two, is 50 percent sold with the third phase set to begin later this year. The one-bedroom Tribeca is the smallest of Apollo’s nine-story, 557-square-foot plans, with a base price of $ 209,900. The largest suite, Lexington, has 1,230 square feet with two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus den and starts at $ 459,900.

Cove is one of three multi-family builders in Greenwich. Landmark Homes and Madison Avenue Group are building cities, making Apollo the only single-level project in the neighborhood.

Since releasing the project more than two years ago, Cove has been making some revisions to the original designs, adding sophisticated architectural touches such as coffin ceilings and green options like electric car chargers.

“We have also completely passed a la carte with our internal elections,” says Cove President Doug Mazurek.

If a buyer wants to be updated by the standard builder features, they don’t have to get an entire package.

“You can just get the quartz or just get the matches. We have 47 pages of potential custom orders. We have also rebuilt all our choices for Phase 2 and Phase 3 unit balances (expected early fall 2020 We have the latest and greatest of all, “he says.

From the exterior exterior of the wet brick to the nine-foot ceilings and the finishing details inside, Mazurek says residents in the first building are thrilled.

“Many have come in and been very surprised at what we have delivered to them. We’ve added some pretty extravagant work to the common areas, “he says.” Now we’ve opened a new suite of shows – Lexington with two bedrooms – it’s an impressive unit. “

The residential side of Greenwich has moved along with the commercial space shortly after. Services and roads are in second location Calgary Farmer’s Market, scheduled to open in 2021, supporting 70 local vendors and artisans and employing 200 people.

DETAILS

COMMUNITY: Greenwich in Northwest Calgary

Developer: Melcor Developments

builder: Features of the cow

PROJECT: Apollo in Greenwich

SIZE: One bedroom, one bathroom up to two bedrooms, two baths plus den, 557 to 1,230 square feet.

AMENITIES: Underground parking, electric car charging stations, elevators, floor heating

PRICE: From $ 209,900 to $ 459,900 plus GST.

INFORMATION: The show suite is at 80 Greenbriar Place N.W. beyond the Winsport Canada Olympic Park or apollocondos.ca.

