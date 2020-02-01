advertisement

The drama series of the upcoming streamer Quibi is a remake of the classic TV show from the 1960s, which resulted in an Oscar-winning film in 1993.

The Quibi streaming platform, created by longtime Hollywood and Silicon Valley power players Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, will be released on April 6. One of their flagship series is “The Fugitive” by “Scorpion” creator Nick Santora. Check out the first teaser for the upcoming series.

“The Fugitive” is a remake of the classic television series of the 1960s, which resulted in a film version in 1993, which Tommy Lee Jones recognized as the best supporting actor. In Quibi’s version, worker Mike Ferro (played by Boyd Holbrook) is mistakenly detained for a subway bomb attack in Los Angeles and is forced to take charge of the real perpetrator investigation. But he’s dealing with detective Clay Bryce (Kiefer Sutherland), who targets Mike in a city of panic and false news, while Mike’s life and rumored complicity in the crime become media feed.

If this first look suggests something, the nationwide search means a lot of stress. The series also features Tiya Sircar, Daniel David Stewart and Andy Buckley.

The highlight of Quibi is that each episode lasts less than 10 minutes, which makes it the target platform for “quick bites” and thus for limited attention spans. IndieWire’s Chris Lindahl reported at this year’s Sundance Film Festival: “For the uninitiated, Quibi offers short content – chaptered films and a series of scripted and non-scripted series, all with runtimes of 10 minutes or less. This is to replace scrolling through Instagram in line at Starbucks or falling into the fear of Twitter in the waiting room of the dentist’s office. “

An ad-financed Quibi subscription costs $ 4.99 a month, while an ad-free subscription costs $ 7.99 a month. According to a keynote by Katzenberg and Whitman, the service will publish around 175 series (in 8,500 episodes) in the first year, which corresponds to about three hours of new content every day. The service has already attracted more than $ 1 billion in investments, including from Disney and other studios.

Other upcoming Quibi series are “You Ain’t Got These”, an unscripted show by “The Chi” creator Lena Waithe, “Elba vs. Block” with Idris Elba, “Chrissy’s Court” with Chrissy Teigen, ” Thanks a Million ”with Jennifer Lopez and the revival of“ Reno 911! ”Among many others.

Here is the first teaser for “The Fugitive”.

