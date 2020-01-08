advertisement

Welcome to our first 2020 NHL Power Leaderboard. The Washington Capitals will start the year at the top, but keep an eye on the surging Tampa Bay Lightning.

Man, this time of year is passing, isn’t it? The 2019-20 NHL season is already over halfway through. Time flies when you have fun. In this week’s NHL Power Leaderboard, I separate the pretenders from the competition.

If you have never read my weekly power rankings, read the following information. I rate each team based on my gut, the underlying numbers, and my well-being. I say something striking or interesting to every team.

As always, you can voice your opinion in the comments section. I sincerely hope that the new year has started well for you. Let’s go on with all the bureaucracy.

NHL POWER RANKINGS

The pretenders

31

Detroit Red Wings (11-30-3)

Last rank: 31.

To be as bad as the Detroit Red Wings, you have to be totally talentless and extremely unlucky. It is almost impressive how terrible they are. Even after a rare win on Tuesday night, the Red Wings still have the lowest percentage of any team in the era of the cap.

30

Ottawa Senators (16-22-5)

Last rank: 26.

Lord, have mercy on Thomas Chabot. Just look at how much time he spends on the ice.

29

San Jose Sharks (19-22-4)

Last rank: 29.

General Manager Doug Wilson’s luck has finally passed. He deserves the blame for this mess, and it will be a while before this mess is cleared up. I respect him for trying.

28

New Jersey Devils (15-20-7)

Last rank: 30.

It is unfortunate that Nico Hischier plays in a small market. If he played in New York City, Montreal or Toronto, he would get a lot more respect.

27

Los Angeles Kings (17-23-4)

Last rank: 28.

Defender Sean Walker was a bright spot in an otherwise dark season for the Los Angeles Kings. He finally has time to play and he proves that he deserves more.

26

Anaheim Ducks (17-21-5)

Last rank: 27.

As painful as it may be, the Anaheim Ducks have to talk to Captain Ryan Getzlaf about waiving his standstill clause. If he wants to play for a competitor, he deserves it. At the same time, Getzlaf deserves to stick to it if he wants to.

25

Montreal Canadiens (18-19-7)

Last rank: 18.

The Montreal Canadiens need a new voice behind the bank. Claude Julien doesn’t make it. You will probably also need a new person responsible for the front office.

24

Chicago Blackhawks (19-19-6)

Last rank: 25.

I wonder if the Chicago Blackhawks will be interested in Peter Laviolette. It would make sense if the Hawks decided to keep General Manager Stan Bowman with them.

23

New York Rangers (20-18-4)

Last rank: 24.

Rookie goalkeeper Igor Shesterkin had his first NHL start and won against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday evening. Maybe the transition to a goalkeeper who is not from Henrik Lundqvist is not as difficult as originally thought.

22

Nashville Predators (19-16-7)

Last rank: 19.

The Nashville Predators had to fire Peter Laviolette. My question is, have you waited too long to do it? John Hynes has a tough job ahead of him.

21

Buffalo Sabers (19-17-7)

Last rank: 17.

General Manager Jason Botterill finally took a few steps. Unfortunately, they are unlikely to have any impact. He has to sit in the hot chair when the Sabers don’t get into the playoffs.

