Tonight at The CW, episode 10 of season six of The Flash will air… and hopefully bring great things from across the Arrowverse.

Take for example a guest appearance by David Ramsey himself! In the video below, you can see John Diggle arriving in Central City to deliver something important to him – Oliver’s original mask. It’s one that has a long history in the series, and there’s a key question that comes with it. Why should Oliver leave that to Barry? Why is there a suspicious stain on the mask? Nothing in the world of the show is random, and that’s very important to remember at the moment.

Before we get to this episode in The CW, there’s another question: how does that fit in the timeline of the Arrow series finale? For those of you wondering, the early date in the preview suggests that this will happen before Diggle discovers the green box – so it doesn’t contain any major green Langern Easter eggs. We’ll wait a while to see if something more comes out of it, but we like to think that it was more than just an Easter egg for fan services.

Regardless of where the Diggle story goes, Ramsey’s appearance in The Flash is a final reminder of how closely these two shows were connected. Barry Allen first appeared on Arrow before joining The Flash, so this show will always be special and incredibly important to the legacy of the CW series. The show will go on for Barry and Iris, but we don’t think Oliver will be forgotten soon. The flash as a show will be full of memories in the coming weeks and months.

