Does Jimmy Eat Worlds “The Middle” give you all the feelings? Did you scream along with Taking Back Sunday? Did you see a band at Chain Reaction in Anaheim that inevitably got huge and you are the person who says, “I saw them as”?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, the Chain Fest, which takes place on May 23rd at the FivePoint Amphitheater in Irvine, may be the show for you.

Sign up for our Festival Pass newsletter. Whether you’re a Coachella lifer or prefer to watch from afar, you get weekly shows during the Southern California Music Festival. Subscribe here.

The punk venue from Anaheim teamed up with Live Nation for a show that includes Jimmy Eat World, Take Back Sunday, Circa Survive, Saves The Day, Anberlin, Glassjaw, Cartel, and Acceptance.

The festival’s album sets include “Blue Sky Noise” by Circa Survive, “Through Being Cool” by Saves the Day, “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence” by Glassjaw and “Chroma” by Cartel.

The previous chain festival was held in Santa Ana at the observatory in 2016 and included Circa Survive, Coheed and Cambria, MxPx and more.

Live Nation bought Chain Reaction and the observatory in 2019.

Tickets for the festival for all ages will be sold on Friday, February 14th, at 10 a.m. General admission tickets are $ 59.50, general admission tickets to the box are $ 79.50, and VIP tickets are $ 179.50 before fees.

Visit chainfest.com for more information.