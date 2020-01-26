advertisement

If you thought air drums were something you could do alone while listening to music or working on the desk to annoy your colleagues, you’d better think about it again.

The skill of an enthusiastic air drummer was so good that he was perceived by his favorite band at a concert and later not only invited to the stage for the air drum, but also for the real drum!

advertisement

Five-year-old Caleb Hayes has been drumming since he was two and attended a Slipknot concert in Newcastle, UK, where he was hoisted on his father’s shoulders to get a better view and drum on the band’s melodies.

When the video went viral, the band caught the wind from the five-year-old’s talents, and drummer Jay Weinberg invited Caleb and his family to another performance, this time in Birmingham. In addition, the family was pampered with a VIP package and later brought on stage with Caleb to take advantage of the skills of air drumming.

In keeping with the slipknot-style boiler suit and make-up, Caleb was allowed to hang out with the band behind the stage, go on stage and even throw a few beats on Jay’s drums.

Caleb had a great time on the show and met her backstage. Jay Weinberg was fantastic with Caleb and took the time to show him around and allowed him to play his amazing SJC drums before the show.

It was an honor for the four of us to be invited as VIP guests. Caleb’s passion is music, his drums are set up at home so that he can play whenever he wants, as often as he wants.

We support him with his music and will do it for as long as he wants. Caleb loves Slipknot because he enjoys the intense drumming in her songs and loves to see the drum cams online from live shows.

It turns out Slipknot are our kind sometimes. Look further, Caleb!

advertisement