STORE ON THE BULBS AND GET READY FOR A BIG NIGHT. It’s almost time to celebrate the start of a new year.

Driving to the beach or downtown on New Year’s Eve can be fun, but navigating the large crowds and fighting for a spot to see the fireworks can ruin the night.

While it is too late for this year, there are many luxury homes in Gold Coast that can easily be used as a party house for 2021.

16 Kleeweg, Helensvale

Celebrate the night in the luxury of the old school in this lavish home.

Gold fittings, marble and polished concrete as well as the lighting give it a touch of Hollywood glamor.

Thanks to the glass wine exhibition, the double-sided fireplace and the extravagant changing room, you will feel like you are in the life of the rich and famous.

It has five bedrooms, so there is enough space for everyone in the early morning. You can easily prepare a greasy hangover breakfast in the large kitchen.

The best thing about it is that it will be sold as an exhibition house until November 2020, so it will be as good as new when you move in.

15 Cleland Cres, Broadbeach Waters

Who we fool, who loves to entertain all year round, will enjoy this waterfront home.

Whether it’s a lavish soiree, a summer pool party, or the ultimate New Year’s Eve party with champagne and a view of the fireworks front seats, it’s suitable for any occasion.

The modern, industrial-style house seamlessly combines life indoors and outdoors and offers an incomparable view of the city skyline.

The 2000-bottle wine cellar means that you never run out of alcohol.

14 King James Court, Sovereign Islands

You don’t have to panic if you fill up your glass at the start of the countdown.

You can still watch the fireworks thanks to the wide window walls of these waterfront villas that frame the envious view of Broadwater.

It is just one of the outstanding features of the mansion that stands for opulence.

There are also two additional balconies upstairs if you can’t accommodate all of your guests on the terrace.

21 Casuarina Court, South Stradbroke

Look forward to the biggest party night of the year and invite all your friends to an island retreat.

Arrive by boat, which is just one of the many impressive amenities in the house, and get ready to relax and unwind.

It has a spacious outdoor entertainment area with a private beach and an indoor / outdoor pool.

It is also sold fully furnished with many items to enjoy life on the island, including a Pajero 4WD, a jet ski, a boat, a wakeboard, a tube, and bicycles.

42/11 Peak Ave, main beach

Don’t strain your neck to see the fireworks display when you can enjoy it from this four-story penthouse at eye level.

The extravagant apartment above the Marquis in the main building offers a 360-degree view of the sea, Broadwater, the hinterland and the skyline, so you don’t miss anything.

Celebrate the night on the terrace on the top floor or enjoy a cocktail by the pool on the third level, which also has a wraparound terrace.

You have the best seats in the house that you can see in the new year.

