When NC State recently surprised in Charlottesville Virginia, Kevin Keatts’ team noticed that it was a place in the ACC top group. Not only was it the first time in the last nine attempts that the Wolfpack emerged victorious from a meeting with the strong UVa, it was also their first successful visit to the John Paul Jones Arena since the facility was opened on campus in the 2007 season.

The fact is that the appearance of the pack (14-5, 5-3) has been quiet up to this point, overshadowed by its soft non-conference schedule and the struggles of the league’s overpowers.

The UNC hovers around 0.500 later in the season when Roy Williams has served in his 17-year tenure. Virginia is vulnerable, with the same record as Pitt after 18 games. Duke has already lost twice at the Cameron Indoor Stadium (against Stephen F. Austin and Louisville); In four of the last 24 seasons, it has only lost at home.

Meanwhile, the state of Florida, accustomed to good starts, has started again, and Virginia Tech shows surprising skills under the new coach Mike Young.

NC State, despite its glorious past since 1989 under Jim Valvano, has not been an important factor in regular season racing. At the time, he was the first to be excluded from the rear at the start of the ACC tournament.

Since then, in over 30 seasons with coaches (5), players and other league members coming and going, the Wolfpack has only been among the top five ACC teams nine times (a success rate of 300).

With the 2020 season just over halfway through, Keatts has the chance to bring his team home in the top third of the league, which has only been reached four times in Raleigh in the past 15 years.

Also worth mentioning are:

The state of Florida has yet to finish first in a regular ACC season.

Virginia and Wake have been in the top five in more than half of the seasons since 1990. But the Demon Deacons have only done this twice in the past 15 years, and not once since Dino Gaudio, currently an assistant from Louisville, was released in 2010.

Not surprisingly, Duke and UNC have been in the top 5 of a total of 55 out of 60 possible times (.917) since 1990.

Georgia Tech has not finished third in the regular season since 2006, in front of three coaches.

WHERE THE CREAM GOES

Top five positions in ACC since 1990

(Ties Included, FSU joined in 1992)

school

Top 5 / Latest

Highest

Clemson

8 (2018)

(1) 1990

duke

28 (2019)

(1) 1991, 1992, 1994, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2010

Florida State

10 (2019)

(2) 1992, 1993, 2017

Georgia Tech

12 (2006)

(1) 1996

Carolina

27 (2019)

(1) 1993, 1995, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2019

NC State

10 (2017)

(2) 2004

Virginia

18 (2019)

(1) 1995, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019

Awaken forest

16 (2010)

(1) 1995, 2003

