When Elton Hubner made a documentary about seniors who stayed fit until the wee hours of the morning, he wasn’t looking for unusual topics.

“I wanted to introduce people who have problems like everyone else and show how they decided to overcome them,” he says.

Still, it’s hard not to impress the six athletic seniors who appear in The Fit Generation, released in July, in the least, but to make their Whistler debut on January 31.

There is Larry Huzar who plays hockey three times a week. record-breaking marathon runner Gwen McFarlan; Ava Stone, the sports car-driving yogi; Fitness instructor Barrie Chapman; and Marcel Richoz from Whistler, who teaches skiing and has a penchant for dancing; and his local friend George Tjelios-Nicholas, who also teaches skiing in the resort.

Hubner searched up and down to find the right topics. “I started saying to everyone on Facebook and in person,” Hey, that’s what I’m doing. I’m looking for people from Lower Mainland or Whistler who are great for the camera, have a character and do different sports, ”he says. “I started meeting a lot of people in person.”

One of these people was Richoz, who then referred him to Tjelios-Nicholas, who was a little older than him and also a prop on the mountain.

I said, ‘Why not? I have the time, ”says Tjelios-Nicholas.

While Tjelios-Nicholas has looked at his share of health problems – from prosthetic knees to prostate cancer to chronic back pain – he looks and doesn’t act by far in most 86-year-olds.

He spent most of his life as a businessman in Montreal – although he was still skiing, racing, windsurfing, and cycling – but in the late 1990s he followed his daughter to Whistler, where she moved with her children and became a child Ski instructor, a position he still holds today.

“I like to live,” he says. “I’m extroverted. I love living in Whistler. What I really like about Whistler is that the people are super nice and there is no big stratification here. It doesn’t matter rich or poor. Boys who are in a 12- Millions of dollars living in the house, the other in his van, they’re still friends. That’s something special here. “

Richoz meanwhile partly attributes his infinite energy to coffee.

“I love coffee!” He says with a laugh.

It’s not uncommon for him to come home from a day of skiing to chop wood or shovel the driveway.

“I’m on the move everywhere,” he says. “I shoveled snow in the house here – at 7 or 8 p.m. I am very active all day. Summer, winter, I’m moving. “

As with Tejlios-Nicholas, the attraction of ski teaching lies in its social nature at a time when many people are retiring. “Today I had a student from New York,” says Richoz. “We talked about the film industry, Whistler Village, I love that. It’s really rewarding for me.”

In addition to an active lifestyle, Hubner said the other lesson he learned from the film’s stars was the importance of this type of community in old age.

In fact, the value of contacting family and friends prompted him to marry his current wife, Michelle Hubner, who also worked on the film during the three and a half year project.

“Larry, the guy who plays hockey, lives for himself and is a widower,” says Hubner. “[The hockey group] is the only group with which he makes contacts. It was a big deal for me. We decided to get married in the process … most of the people in the film were invited to the wedding and they became part of our lives. George, Marcel, Joan [Richoz, Marcel’s wife], they are now friends of ours. “

The 43-minute film, which also features Whistlerite’s Chris Wheeler, had a private screening and debut in Vancouver in the summer, but also won awards at the festival circuit, including Best Director of a Short Documentary at the Nice International Film Festival in France and Best Director at the London International Filmmaker Festival.

Getting the production out alone after being pushed off the side of your desk for several years has proven itself, says Hubner.

“I ended up with 45 hours of footage,” he says. “Since I work full-time in my company [Eyes Multimedia], my wife was voluntary and everyone volunteered. I often had to postpone it. It delayed it a bit. “

Aside from the upcoming Whistler screening, Hubner is in talks with a local healthcare company that wants to license it and show it across North America.

“I want as many people as possible to see it,” he says. “The message is very clear, there are no excuses. Whatever you see, there is no excuse. If you want to live a better life, do it like these people. Go ahead and do it.”

Visit the Fit Generation on Friday, January 31st, at 6:30 p.m. at the Maury Young Arts Center.

Tickets are $ 15 for general admission or $ 10 for the “Silver Set”.

More information is available at thefitgeneration.ca.

