A fisherman (65) died after a boat sank near Hook Head off the Co Wexford coast early Sunday morning.

A large search is taking place for the second man (41) on board the boat. The man from Fethard-on-Sea was the captain of the boat and related to the owner of the ship.

The deceased man from Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford, was taken to Waterford University Hospital, where paramedics worked to resuscitate him. However, the 65-year-old did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead some time later.

Emergency services were alerted this Sunday morning at 12:15 p.m. when the Weirford, Alize fishing vessel’s EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon) was activated.

The Alize, owned by a family from South Wexford and operating from Duncannon, has been scallop fishing for 36 hours and should return at 11:00 PM on Saturday evening, but did not.

The Alize is an 11.7 meter long ship with a steel hull, which was built in Great Britain and is probably older than 20 years.

The Irish Coast Guard’s Sikorski helicopter, Rescue 117, was commissioned to help while RNLI lifeboats were also launched to assist operations from Kilmore Quay in Co Wexford and Dunmore East in Co Waterford.

Unresponsive man

Rescue 117 located an unresponsive man in the water, four nautical miles from Duncannon, and flew him to Waterford Airport, from where he was taken to the Waterford University Hospital in Ardkeen by ambulance.

The search for the second man, involving the RNLI lifeboats from Kilmore Quay and Dunmore East and the RNLI coastal boat from Fethard on Sea, continued throughout the night, with support from local fishing boats from both ports.

And the Irish Coast Guard Sikorski helicopter from Dublin, Rescue 116, took part in the first light search on Sunday, coordinated by Naval Service LE Ciara, which is now on site.

The weather conditions on Saturday evening were reasonable at wind force 4, while the wind forces on Sunday morning increased to wind force 5 with two meters. However, it is expected that they will later deteriorate to wind force 7 and fall to storm force 8 on Monday.

The search area is believed to be close to the sinking site of Dunmore East trawler Pere Charles, where all five crew members came home from a herring fishery in January 2007.

