advertisement

Presented by MyOmniPass

Chris Rock and Sam Jackson appear in the all-new horror trailer.

Between 2004 and 2017, there were no fewer than EIGHT films in the Saw series, but it’s fair to say that the audience’s interest around the third or fourth entry declined rapidly.

Never one who lets good intellectual property die will press Hollywood on the reset button (we think?) With SpiralThis appears to be transforming the Saw franchise into something different from what we’re used to.

advertisement

Chris Rock plays the leading role, is a producer and also invented the story of this new setting. He played a detective with a new partner (The Social Network’s Max Minghella), who was the first to respond to a crime scene that seemed a little familiar to those who knew how Jigsaw worked.

Samuel L. Jackson is also in the mix, and the plot of the film gives us an insight into the context:

“A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the frightening new chapter from the book Saw. Working in the shadow of a respected police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brazen detective Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie Partners (Max Minghella) are carrying out a gruesome investigation into the murders, which are reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unintentionally involved in a deeper mystery, Zeke is at the center of the killer morbid game. “

The director behind Saw II, III and IV hopes that Chris Rock can successfully breathe new life into the “Book of the Saw”.

Spiral will hit theaters in Ireland on Friday, May 15th.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rgNlWypWmtw (/ embed)

Clip about Lionsgate Movies

Romance?

Click HERE to see the latest releases …

Presented by MyOmniPass

,

advertisement