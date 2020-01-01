advertisement

Sony continues the series of great free games as the new year begins and in January gives away Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator. As long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, you can download both titles for free from Tuesday 7 January. The Nathan Drake collection includes Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. If you missed one of these games when they were released, you should definitely add this to your collection.

Here is the complete range of free PlayStation 4 games that will be available to PS Plus subscribers in January:

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

From the groundbreaking storytellers at Naughty Dog, comes the genre-defining epic that revolutionized adventure stories, rebuilt by Bluepoint Games with the power of the PS4 system. Experience one of the most respected game series of all time while following the dangerous journey of Nathan Drake around the world, from humble beginnings to extraordinary discoveries. Meet an unforgettable cast of characters as Drake puts life and friendship at stake in a race against ruthless enemies to uncover incredible treasures.

Goat simulator

Goat Simulator is about causing as much destruction as you can as a goat. It is compared to an old-fashioned skating game, except that instead of being a skater you are a goat, and instead of doing tricks, you mess things up. Destroy things with style and you earn even more points! When it comes to goats, even the sky is not the limit!

Both above mentioned games can be downloaded for free from Tuesday 7 January. As always, you must have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus to be able to download them for free. You must also continue to pay or restart your subscription to keep it, even if you have downloaded it for free. And don’t forget that every free game is still available from December until the new Instant Game Collection arrives next week.

Image source: PlayStation

