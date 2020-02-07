advertisement

The first super moon of the new decade will be visible this weekend around the world and offers the best view of the moon in almost a year.

The moon, traditionally referred to as the snow moon, will be the first of four super moons to take place in 2020. It will be the first to take place since March 20 last year.

If we are lucky (and don’t sleep late at the weekend), we can observe the phenomenon on February 9, with the moon being most visible at 7.34 a.m. (GMT) – when the effect seems to be strongest.

The phenomenon occurs when the full moon is at the next point in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual.

When the weather permits, people from all over the world will witness the snow moon, which will be full for about three days – from Saturday, February 8th to Monday, February 10th.

This type of full moon is not only referred to as the snow moon, but is also traditionally known as the storm moon, hunger moon, Magha Purnima, Magha Puja, Mahamuni Pagoda Festival moon and Tu B’Shevat full moon, according to NASA. That’s a lot of moons, you know? But there you have it.

The phenomenon is sometimes referred to as the Chinese Lantern Festival Moon because it is the first full moon of the Chinese New Year and marks the end of the Chinese New Year and the day of the Chinese Lantern Festival.

The moon also coincides with an important Buddhist festival, Magha Puja, on February 9th – that’s why it is sometimes referred to as such. The festival commemorates a spontaneous gathering of 1,250 Buddha’s followers to hear the Buddha’s famous sermon “Ovadhapatimokha”.

Not only that, but also the super moon marks the beginning of Tu B’Shevat’s Jewish celebrations, known as the “New Year of the Trees”. Basically it’s a reason to celebrate, so definitely not something to miss.

If you are just a little early on Sunday morning at 7.34 a.m., you do not need to worry as you do not have to wait long for the next super moon.

In fact, only one lunar cycle separates Sunday’s event from the full moon on March 9, while the rest of the year’s super moons will be visible in April and May.

