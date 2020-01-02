advertisement

Health groups and lawmakers both have fragrance bans because of their popularity among infant diapers, which make up a significant percentage of those afflicted with lung disease.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Alberta registered the first serious illness associated with evaporation, the provincial government said Thursday.

advertisement

The patient, whose details are being held under health care confidentiality laws, had been hospitalized for some time, Alberta Health spokesman Tom McMillan said.

“We can say that the patient is recovering at home and in good health,” he said.

This is the 15th known case of steam related illness in Canada.

The news comes on the heels of the province’s launch last fall of a review of its tobacco regulation policy that includes evaporation.

And last month, the province also decided to delay the sale of legal cannabis pellets for evaporation due to product-related health concerns.

They will be made available at retail cannabis stores later this month, though other derivatives of the drug will be on sale.

There have been more than 50 deaths in the US attributed to vaping, with many blamed for consuming cannabis pellets that are readily available from both illegal and legal sources.

McMillan said it is not yet known whether the Alberta case involved smoking or smoking cannabis.

“It is still being investigated, there is no cause yet and information is still being displayed,” he said.

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr Deena Hinshaw said the latter issue is another illustration of the dangers involved with evaporation, a process of heating a liquid solution into an inhaling mist.

“We are actively monitoring the situation in Alberta and working with health officials across Canada to share information and better understand the disease,” she said in a statement.

“I want to remind all Albertans that evaporation has health risks and the only way to completely avoid these risks is to not run.”

A statement issued by Alberta Health cited an “alarming increase in adolescent evaporation” in recent years.

He also said that a final report on the province’s review of the Tobacco Reduction and Smoking Act will come in the coming weeks.

Alberta currently has no legislation regulating the use of e-cigarettes or e-cigarettes, although some municipalities have bylaws that restrict where they can be used.

School districts across the province have banned the evaporation of their property, a ban that is regularly spoken.

In the US, vitamin E acetate, used as a thickener in cannabis vape pellets, is suspected to be a cause or contributor to many of the activity-related diseases.

BKaufmann@postmedia.com

on Twitter: @BillKaufmannjrn

advertisement