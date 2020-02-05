advertisement

MOSKOW – Russia on Wednesday flew home its first batch of 78 citizens from China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, and plans to quarantine them for two weeks at a camp in Siberia as they are tested for the disease.

Russia, which has restricted crossings along its 4,300km (2,670 miles) land border with China, last week reported the first two cases of coronavirus, in both Siberia and both Chinese nationals.

No infections were discovered among the first group of returnees who landed at Tyumen Airport early Wednesday, the defense ministry said.

The global death toll from the outbreak has risen to nearly 500, all but two in mainland China, and infections to nearly 25,000.

Overall, Russia plans to bring back 144 people, including 16 former Soviet nationals, from China’s Hubei province, where the virus was first discovered late last year. A second military plane is due to land in Tyumen later in the day.

Russia has suspended direct passenger trains and commercial flights from China, with the exception of some being run through a special terminal at a Moscow airport to make it easier to check passengers.

Four people dressed in white security gear met the first plane, an Il-76 military carrier, in Tyumen, a video posted by Russia’s coronavirus crisis center showed.

Anna Popova, Russia’s chief medical officer, said all arrivals from Hubei would be quarantined at a camp some 30km (19 miles) outside Tyumen, a city of 800,000 people and a focal point of Russia’s oil industry.

The camp is fenced off, equipped with CCTV cameras and guarded by military patrols, the crisis center said.

On Tuesday, a senior health ministry official said Russia was preparing for the possible spread of the virus, as schools were closed and public events were canceled in a number of regions, though other officials attributed this simply to the flu.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova estimated last week that there were over 600 Russians currently in Hubei province.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by John Stonestreet)

