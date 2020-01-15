advertisement

Let’s be clear, before we go any further – everyone wanted “Bad Boys For Life” to be good, and it’s likely to be the case now.

That said, the fact that no reviewer was online with just two days before the film’s release isn’t always a good sign. Additionally, the fact is that suites – especially those that have such a long period between them – rarely tend to be as good as the original. Imagine our surprise, then, when the first reviews for ‘Bad Boys For Life’ landed online and they are all surprisingly positive.

At the time of writing, “Bad Boys For Life” currently has a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and many critics praise its adoption of the 90s action. For example, Leigh Monson’s review on Birth.Movies .Death describes him as “funny as hell and the action is great. What more could you ask for in a” Bad Boys “movie?” What indeed? Bilge Ebiri’s criticism in Vulture calls it “smooth, usable junk,” but also praised the last 30 minutes for allowing Martin Lawrence’s character to “wake up and start talking to his co-glorious shit.” star”. Fantastic stuff. You love to see it.

The Guardian rated the film 3 out of 5, while ScreenCrush and Uproxx rated it 7 out of 10. Negative reviews, of which there are two so far, describe the film as “a tasteless mixture of attempts action sub-Bay footage, “while the other from the Chicago Tribune calls it” the kind of bright, energetic audience that won’t disturb. “

advertisement

Overall, it sounds like the best possible version of a legacy sequel you could have hoped for with a film like this. Our full review of “Bad Boys For Life” will be online later this evening, so keep an eye out for that.

.

advertisement