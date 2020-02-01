advertisement

Although our own review isn’t online until next week, the first U.S. reviews for ‘Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)’ have arrived online and it sounds good for the band’s first solo cartoon of Margot Robbie character.

Most critics praise the action sequences, humor and dynamics between Margot Robbie and Ewan McGregor. In addition to that, the film was compared to likes of “Shazam!” with his unique aesthetic, his sense of humor and his not so serious tone. Mary Elizabeth Winstead was also singled out in a few reactions, citing her as MVP while others compared him to (gasp) ‘John Wick’.

The film won’t hit Irish theaters until February 7, but if these initial reactions happen, things get better for DC and taking a more stylized approach may well be the way to go. We will have our full exam online starting Tuesday, February 4.

For now, here are some reactions so far.

#BIRDSOFPREY by Cathy Yan is a criminally fun celebration of brotherhood, with some of my favorite fight scenes from recent memory. I was smiling from ear to ear all that; make a pub start with my review soon! pic.twitter.com/QBEgyf6oan

– Millicent Thomas (@MillicentOnFilm) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is as if John Wick had passed through a crazy funhouse filter full of glitter and bombs f. That’s all you could want from #HarleyQuinn and her gang of badass girls. In this film completely. 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y2DZgPYN2Y

– Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is a ridiculous and radiant superhero film. The fight scenes are phenomenal and the bad guys are delicious. It shouldn’t have taken that long to film the birds of prey, but it was a lot of fun.

– Jill Pantozzi (@JillPantozzi) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey: winning characters, above average action and a killer soundtrack hampered by uneven tone and rhythm. Girls at their best together, and they’re not together enough. The Huntress of Mary Elizabeth Winstead is the not-so-secret MVP. 💕

– Angie J. Han (@ajhan) January 29, 2020

So #BirdsofPrey was an absolute explosion. Harley feels exactly like the human Looney Toon she should be, Black Mask is a scene thief; Dinah, Helena, Cass and Renee all govern. It was everything I wanted from DC movies and then some.

– Meg Downey (@rustypolished) January 29, 2020

