After what feels like an eternity, we are finally taking a first look at the new season of Better Call Saul.

Although the trailer doesn’t contain an incredible amount of footage from the new season, we still manage to provide some insightful information about how the fifth season will go.

The first trailer for the penultimate season of the series shows that things are getting worse between Mike, Gus and the cartel, while Jimmy has almost completed his transformation to Saul Goodman.

We also see an escalation between Jimmy and Kim, which may be the most interesting aspect of the past two seasons.

As you probably know, Kim is never seen in Breaking Bad at any time, so it will be fascinating to see why she disappears for lack of a better word.

The show’s creator, Vince Gilligan, says: “With each season, Better Call Saul is getting closer to Breaking Bad.”

Take a look around here:

When you are there, you are there. Season 5, here we come. pic.twitter.com/CBN9ds7kkJ

– Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) on January 27, 2020

Breaking Bad Hank Schrader and Steve ‘Gomey’ Gomez’s fan favorites have already been announced to make their debuts at Better Call Saul this season.

The first episode of Better Call Saul will land on Netflix on February 24th. A new episode is added every week.

