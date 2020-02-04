advertisement

Friday was the first Los Angeles Lakers game since Kobe Bryant’s tragic death. The circumstances surrounding the national ESPN game cast a huge shadow on the pitch.

The hard-to-watch competition, which must have been virtually impossible to play, attracted large television audiences. The Portland Trailblazers-Lakers game that started at 7:30 p.m. PT had 4.41 million viewers on ESPN.

That’s roughly 2.75 times what a comparable game got last year in a similar time window.

advertisement

These Nielsen numbers, which were only released on Monday afternoon, make Friday night’s tribute game the second most common NBA game in ESPN history. The record for the cable channel is still at 4.88 million viewers, which happened in January 2003 with the kind permission of the first encounter between Shaquille O’Neal and Yao Ming.

Bryant was of course also in this game. He had a break and lost 22 points. Shaq had 31, Yao 10 points. Steve Francis and Cuttino Mobley together scored 73 of Houston’s 108 points.

Also read: Watch Kobe Bryant ’06 Drop Each Of These Remarkable 81 Points Against The Toronto Raptors (Video)

The homage to Bryant before Friday’s game drew even more eyes than the game itself. The ceremony had an average of 5.23 million viewers. The show peaked between 10:45 p.m. with 6.07 million viewers. and 11 p.m. ET, which covered the end of the tribute and the start of the game.

In addition, ESPN Hoop Streams’ digital pre-game show set its streaming record with 2.4 million views on Friday. The previous record of 2.1 million was set at the NBA final last year.

The blazers hit the Lakers on Friday between 127 and 119. The Lakers recovered the following night and defeated the Sacramento Kings 129-113 in Northern California.

Also read: The NBA’s radical new all-star game format includes Kobe Bryant Tribute

Overall, the Lakers have the second best record in the NBA with 37: 11 and are number 1 in the Western Conference. Only the Milwaukee Bucks (42-7) participating in the Eastern Conference have a better record among all 30 NBA teams.

On January 26, Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The accident investigation has not yet been completed.

During his 20-year career with the Lakers, Bryant won five NBA championships.

Hollywood’s Notable 2020 Deaths (Photos)



David Stern, The former long-time commissioner of the NBA died on January 1st after a brain hemorrhage, as the current NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. He was 77 years old.

Andrew Burkle Andrew Burkle, an aspiring film producer and son of billionaire Ron Burkle, died at his Beverly Hills home on January 6, according to People Magazine. He was 27 years old.



Silvio Horta Silvio Horta, creator of the ABC comedy series “Ugly Betty”, was found dead on January 7th in a motel room in Miami. He was 45 years old.

Neil Peart The drummer and songwriter of the Canadian progressive rock band Rush from the 70s and 80s died on January 7, according to the band’s Twitter account. He was 67 years old.

Harry groves Harry Hains, an actor and producer who starred in American Horror Story: Hotel, The OA, Sneaky Pete, and The Surface, died on January 7th. He was 27 years old.

Buck Henry The actor, screenwriter, and director who co-developed “Get Smart”, co-wrote “The Graduate” and co-directed Warren Beatty’s 1978 hit “Heaven Can Wait” died on January 8th in Los Angeles. He was 89 years old.

Edd Byrnes The actor who played Vince Fontaine in “Grease” and also appeared in the series “77 Sunset Strip” as a teen idol “Kookie” died on January 8th. He was 87 years old.

Ivan Passer Ivan Passer, a pioneer of the Czech New Wave, who often collaborates with the late Milos Forman and the director of the 1981 film “Cutter’s Way”, died on January 9th. He was 86 years old.

Stan Kirch Stan Kirsch, one of the stars of the syndicated fantasy drama “Highlander: The Series” from the 90s, died on January 11th. He was 51 years old.

Rocky Johnson Rocky Johnson, member of the WWE Hall of Fame and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, died on January 15 at the age of 75.

Terry Jones Terry Jones, a beloved member of the Monty Python comedy group that directed many of his classic films, died on January 21. He was 77 years old.

Tyler Gwozdz Former “Bachelorette” candidate Tyler Gwozdz, who appeared in the Reality Series in the 2019 season, died on January 22 at the age of 29 from a suspected drug overdose.

Kobe Bryant Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, killing four more. He was 41 years old

Previous slide

Next slide

A look at the stars in film, television, music, sports and media that we lost this year

advertisement