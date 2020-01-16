advertisement

For the first time in almost two decades, a killer whale was found washed up on the English coast.

The 15 foot orca was discovered with a stomach full of plastic in the salt marshes on the east coast between Lincolnshire and Norfolk according to the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Program (CSIP).

The organization said a “large fragment of plastic” was found in the young orca’s body, but they believe that this is probably not the cause of death.

This discovery marks the first confirmed killer whale stranding in England and Wales in nearly 20 years, the Zoological Society of London has confirmed.

Meanwhile, the CSIP cites only four other reports of orcas washed up on the coast of England and Wales since the start of their program, which evaluates stranded whales such as whales, basking sharks and dolphins.

This was a very unusual stranding event.

Rob Deaville and Matt Perkins of the Zoological Society of London took blood, liver, muscle and kidney samples from the whale’s body. His body was largely intact, except for a few areas of decomposition, suggesting that he died a few weeks ago.

Killer whales are a priority species for the project due to the conservation pressure they are under. As top predators, they are unfortunately exposed to a high proportion of old chemical pollutants.

According to the organization, the samples collected from the marine mammal will prove extremely valuable for future research.

Experts say the number of orcas along the coast has decreased dramatically in recent years. In the meantime, researchers from the Zoological Society and Aarhus University found that the British seas are one of the most polluted in the world and warned that this could lead to a “killer whale apocalypse”.

A killer whale, believed to be the last in the UK, was found dead in 2016 after being caught in a net on a Scottish island. However, an autopsy revealed that the creature had a high proportion of a prohibited toxic chemical in its body, which was probably the cause of death.

Orcas are one of the primary species for research carried out by the Zoological Society because they are the most common predators and can therefore absorb significant concentrations of marine pollutants that can accumulate as animals move up the food chain.

According to experts, however, there was no evidence of recent food intake because the whale’s stomach was largely empty.

