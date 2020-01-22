advertisement

US senators argued over the impeachment rules against President Donald Trump on Tuesday when the first full day of the trial began in Washington.

The Senate was on the verge of approving Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s procedural resolution late Tuesday, aimed at speeding up the process by accusing the Democrats of “covering up”.

Schumer denounced the process as “a hasty process in the dark of the night, literally in the dark of the night”.

Mr. McConnell is proposing a breakneck schedule for the coming days and weeks, with the aim of ending the process before Mr. Trump’s speech to Congress on February 4. The possibility of a two-week trial is in contrast to Bill Clinton’s 1999 impeachment process, which lasted five weeks.

Mr. McConnell outlined the resolution setting out his proposed plenary procedures and said the structure was “fair, fair and follow closely past precedents”. But the Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer, denounced the trial as “a hurried trial with little evidence, in the dark of the night, literally in the dark of the night,” referring to the expectation that the senators would go into the process every day of the trial Will be sitting in the evening. He claimed that the rules seemed “designed by President Trump for President Trump” and said the process was “nothing short of a national shame” and “one of the darkest moments in Senate history”.

opening arguments

In a sign of compromise on the part of the Republicans who control 53 seats in the 100-member chamber, McConnell initially announced that the 24 hours allocated to each side for the opening disputes would take three days instead of two to do so to avoid the prospect of 12 hours a day. According to the applicable rules, the impeachment procedure must start at 1 p.m. every day. It is generally believed that McConnell’s decision to approve a less restrictive schedule followed requests from members of his own party, including Senator Susan Collins from Maine.

The White House lawyer Pat Cippolone said there was “absolutely no case” against Trump

Despite Mr. Schumer’s efforts to change this, Mr. McConnell should have had enough votes last night to enforce his organizational resolution. The changes requested in the Schumer amendment included a provision to summon witnesses, but Mr. McConnell said that this will be addressed in a later process.

In his opening speech, the White House lawyer Pat Cippolone said there was “absolutely no case” against Trump and argued that “the president did absolutely nothing wrong”. But democratic commentators quickly considered some of his statements to be misleading.

Mr Cippolone claimed that Müller’s report on Russia’s interference in the elections had found “no hindrance” from the President, although the special adviser, Mr Müller, had not exonerated the President on the matter.

Prosecution

Adam Schiff, one of the house’s seven impeachers, who were selected to represent the House Democrats in the process, explained the law enforcement case in his detailed opening statement. Mr. Schiff displayed messages and clips with direct quotes from the President, saying that Mr. Trump is clearly convinced that “he can do whatever he wants, no matter how corrupt it is.” He argued that the president’s behavior was “exactly the kind of behavior” that America’s founding fathers had in mind when they included an impeachment clause in the constitution.

He also questioned Mr. Cippolone’s opening statement, noting that he hadn’t even tried to defend Mr. Mc Connell’s organizational resolution, which does not require witnesses. There is “no defense of the McConnell resolution” because it is “unjustifiable,” he said. “No such process has ever been carried out in America.”

The trial of the Senate is expected to last at least a week, although ultimately Trump is expected to be acquitted as a two-thirds majority is required to convict him.

