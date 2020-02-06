advertisement

Defining images from major blockbusters is always a tricky thing to report, mainly because it is a work in progress.

After all, once CGI, editing, music, ADR, plus CGI, color correction, about a dozen filters, mastering the final sound and much more is applied, it sounds like an ordinary movie scene. Without all of that, all you are looking at is a famous person with around twenty people around in big puffy jackets talking in walkie-talkies.

It’s the same thing to be on a set too. Sure, there can be some excitement when it comes to an action centerpiece, but most of the time, it’s just a group of people waiting for the light to come on and the weather dissipates, then cracks as quickly as possible.

Anyway, this is all just to prepare you for the fact that images of Keanu Reeves working on “ The Matrix 4 ” made their way online via Instagram and it’s sort of a non-event. We’re not saying that “ The Matrix 4 ” isn’t an event, but rather the footage itself is just … well, it’s Keanu Reeves staring at the sun toward something. Sure? Okay? It could be a giant CGI robot making its way through a cyberpunk cityscape. It could be a thousand clones of Hugo Weaving carrying him.

It could be a giant version of Laurence Fishburne’s critical face staring at him, or it could be nothing. Who knows. The point is, you won’t know until ‘The Matrix 4’ hits theaters on May 21, 2021. So far, there have been no blips regarding the plot synopsis or any casting decisions, except the return of Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves. All the signs seem to indicate that they are resuming their roles and that “The Matrix 4” is moving along the lines of “The Force Awakens”.

Of course, this is just speculation. For now, here is the footage.

