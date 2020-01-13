advertisement

Love Island 2020 is underway and some islanders have already made a strong impression on viewers.

Sunday evening saw the introduction of twelve new singletons for Love Island Series 6 – the first winter series.

As they flirt, go out, separate and make up, the Islanders will try to capture the hearts of others – and the nation – as viewers decide on their favorite couple and declare them the winners of Love Island Series 6.

After the launch, it appears that Mike Boateng could successfully chase women in the Love Island villa as criminals on the streets, as the policeman has become one of the first favorites of men.

After playing on the field before joining the police as a footballer for Sheffield United, the 24-year-old Londoner is looking for a serious relationship and he is now the new favorite 15/8 of 3/1 with bookmakers BoyleSports after pairing with Leanne Amaning.

The 23-year-old scaffolder Callum Jones also impressed viewers on day 1 and is 2/1 of 5/2 for the best male.

In the ladies’ field, everything revolves around Sophie Piper who remains the 5/2 favorite of the best women. Sophie has partnered with Connor Durman at 7/2 and it seems like love at first sight for the pair.

The twins Jess (8/1) and Eve (6/1) entered the villa late and are now able to remove two hot men from the girls, one of the single girls being sent home.

BoyleSports spokesperson Sarah Kinsella said, “There was drama on the first night of the Winter Love Island series with a touch of surprise added at the end as twins Jess and Eve Gales entered. the villa to ruffle a few feathers after the first coupling.

“Mike Boateng is the main driver of the opening episode and he is now 3/15 a 3/1 favorite for being the best man in the love shack.”

Love Island odds

The Man at the Top

15-8 Mike Boateng

2 Callum Jones

7-2 Connor Durman

8 Ollie Williams

9 Nas Majeed

Woman top

5-2 Sophie Piper

3 Shaughna Phillips

4 Paige Turley

6 Eve Gale

8 Jess Gale

9 Siannise Fudge

12 Leanne Amaning

Love Island 2020 is broadcast on ITV2 at 9 p.m. Sunday to Friday.

In addition to the main show, After Sun is broadcast at 10 p.m. on Monday.

