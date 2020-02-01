advertisement

The first trailer for the ninth film “Fast & Furious” entitled “F9: The Fast Saga” was full of great surprises. In addition to some really crazy action set pieces, we’ve got the unveiling that John Cena somehow plays Dominic Torettos (Vin Diesel) long-lost bad brother Jakob. And Han (Sung Kang), it turns out, is still very much alive after apparently spending the last two films dead. But Han is not the only character from “Tokyo Drift” that “Fast 9” is bringing back.

“F9” is great for “Fast” fans, not only because it is another crazy movie in this wonderful franchise – it also marks the return of director Justin Lin, who is behind the lens in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth films sat the franchise. And it looks like “F9” is about halfway to a full “Tokyo Drift” club with Lin that brings back at least three characters from this film.

The first of the three is, of course, Han. The trailer “F9” also gave us a brief insight into two other characters from “Tokyo Drift”: Sean Boswell (Lucas Black) and Earl (Jason Tobin). Sean, as you can remember, was the main character of this film, the country teenager who had too many road racing accidents and had to be shipped to live with his father in Japan. Earl wasn’t a main character, but he was a member of the #family of this film, helping to keep Sean and Neela’s cars in top shape. You can see Sean and Earl’s short trailer appearance in the header of this post.

Also read: Han returns from the dead to help Dom with his #family problems in the first ‘F9’ trailer (video)

It is quite possible that “Tokyo Drift” alums will appear in “Fast 9”, as Tokyo will be one of the film’s main locations. There are three other main characters to watch out for: the aforementioned Neela (Nathalie Kelly), who played the female lead; Twinkie (Shad “Bow Wow” Moss), who was Sean’s best friend in Japan, and Reiko (Keiko Kitagawa), who worked with earl tuning engines. And maybe Sean’s father (Brian Goodman). And now that we think about it, Japanese film legend Sonny Chiba, who played Yakuza boss Kamata, is still very much alive.

With the planned tenth film, which is supposed to lead to the end of the series for the time being, I have to ask myself whether we are going through every main character that has ever appeared in one of these films before the end. I hope they do – Universal should really focus on “Avengers: Endgame”. Jakob and Cipher (Charlize Theron) were supposed to release Carter Verone (Cole Hauser) from “2 Fast 2 Furious” from prison and fight against the united power of all who were ever part of the #family. Let’s do this.

“F9: The Fast Saga” will hit theaters on May 22nd.

