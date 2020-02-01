advertisement

The first trailer for the ninth film “Fast & Furious” entitled “F9: The Fast Saga” was full of great surprises. Yes, we have these completely crazy action sequences, but we’re here for the action. And this trailer contained two major twists: John Cena somehow plays Dominic Toretto’s bad brother, and Han (Sung Kang) didn’t actually die in that car accident in Tokyo. These revelations are so big that it can be easy to miss the short shot of two main characters from “Tokyo Drift” making their return to the franchise.

“F9” is great for “Fast” fans, not only because it is another crazy movie in this wonderful franchise – it also marks the return of director Justin Lin, who is behind the lens in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth films sat the franchise. And it looks like “F9” is about halfway to a full “Tokyo Drift” club with Lin that brings back at least three characters from this film.

The first of the three is, of course, Han. The trailer “F9” also gave us a brief insight into two other characters from “Tokyo Drift”: Sean Boswell (Lucas Black) and Earl (Jason Tobin). Sean, as you can remember, was the main character of this film, the country teenager who had too many road racing accidents and had to be shipped to live with his father in Japan. Earl wasn’t a main character, but he was a member of the #family of this film, helping to keep Sean and Neela’s cars in top shape. You can see Sean and Earl’s short trailer appearance in the header of this post.

Apart from a short cameo appearance in “Furious 7”, Lucas Black has not been represented in the franchise since his first appearance. Part of that is thanks to chronological gadgets – “Tokyo Drift” actually plays between “Fast & Furious 6” and “Furious 7”, although it was released almost a decade before these films. When he appeared in the seventh film, Black was in her mid-30s and played an 18-year-old. And black has neither the face nor the hairline to do this convincingly. But hey, while bringing people back from the dead, it might as well be.

And really, they couldn’t bring Han back and Sean couldn’t show up. Han was Sean’s mentor in Tokyo at the time, more a father figure to him than his actual father. If you want to bring Han back, you’ll need to reunite him with Sean too.

It is quite possible that “Tokyo Drift” alums will appear in “Fast 9”, as Tokyo will be one of the film’s main locations. There are three other main characters to watch out for: the aforementioned Neela (Nathalie Kelly), who played the female lead; Twinkie (Shad “Bow Wow” Moss), who was Sean’s best friend in Japan, and Reiko (Keiko Kitagawa), who worked with earl tuning engines. And maybe Sean’s father (Brian Goodman). And now that we think about it, Japanese film legend Sonny Chiba, who played Yakuza boss Kamata, is still very much alive.

With the planned tenth film, which is supposed to lead to the end of the series for the time being, I have to ask myself whether we are going through every main character that has ever appeared in one of these films before the end. I hope they do – Universal should really focus on “Avengers: Endgame”. Jakob and Cipher (Charlize Theron) were supposed to release Carter Verone (Cole Hauser) from “2 Fast 2 Furious” from prison and fight against the united power of all who were ever part of the #family. Let’s do this.

“F9: The Fast Saga” will hit theaters on May 22nd.

All 9 “Fast & Furious” films, including “Hobbs & Shaw” (photos)

The “Fast & Furious” franchise can easily be dismissed as big, silly or even bad – but it is definitely fantastic. The distinction may seem nebulous, but measuring the success or failure of each film has less to do with whether you believe what is happening or not on the screen, than what is happening is unsettling your mind, confusing your expectations, or you showed something so absurd that you have to admire it. “Ironically, the series started as a more banal version of Kathryn Bigelow’s thriller about bank robber surfing,” Point Break “. But it has gone so far beyond the parameters that seemed ridiculous in 1991 that it is impossible to rate them on a scale from zero to 60 – the first number is the quiescent vibration of Vin Diesel’s throaty baritone, and the second one Extent of Dwayne Johnson’s biceps.

9. “Fast & Furious” (2009)

When “Tokyo Drift” in 2006 was convinced that Universal was sitting on a largely undeveloped gold mine, the studio hired director Justin Lin again and united the original cast for a real relaunch. Unfortunately, practically every new decision feels like a solution to problems that were treated with much more nuances in later films, especially when Brian, Dominic, and the rest of Toretto’s outlaw crew were brought back together. In the meantime, a long finale that takes place entirely in a cheap, fake, CGI-optimized underground tunnel deprives the film of the palpability and vitality that made Lin’s first “Fast and Furious” effort a wild pleasure. Universal pictures

8. “2 Fast 2 Furious” (2003)

Despite the introduction of Tire’s stupid, charismatic pal Roman Pierce and, to a lesser extent, Ludacris’ Tej Parker, John Singleton’s successor to the original film is largely a fool on wheels. Attempts to recreate another undercover cop scenario with Brian O’Conner show both the characters’ continued stupidity and franchise partner’s despair, while Eva Mendes herself, as Cole Hauser’s extremely bad impersonator, gets out of hand by Robert De Niro as Argentine drug lord Carter Verone feels telegraphed from another film in the series. Universal pictures

7. “The fate of the angry” (2017)

With a lot of money, but shortly before the bankruptcy for new ideas, F. Gary Gray set up a handsome, reasonably operational eighth episode, in which a few respected opponents (Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren) were seen, but probably the stupidest twist in the history of modern film. No character has ever been as committed to loyalty as Dominic Toretto. So when he is blackmailed into betraying his former friends and colleagues, every second feels more absurd than the previous one. It shows the stupidest car action in the series – but to be fair, Dwayne Johnson beats a torpedo. “Fate” also reveals the series’ central “family theme” by making Jason Statham’s Shaw an ally who murdered a crew member in an earlier film without ever worrying about it. Universal pictures

6. “Fasting and the Angry” (2001)

Rob Cohen’s chic, comparatively realistic original, which is a transparent staging of “Point Break” in the world of illegal street racing, might not have been able to foresee the wild and unlikely places this franchise eventually developed. But Cohen lacks Kathryn Bigelow both as a filmmaker and storyteller. She immediately uses dated CGI to “increase” the intensity of the car-related actions while reducing the cat-and-mouse dynamics between undercover policeman Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) and diminishing enigmatic hijacker Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) to an unconvincing macho attitude. Universal pictures

5. “Furious 7” (2015)

In a gigantic retcon from “Tokyo Drift” – including the most controversial piece of franchise mythology, the death of Han (Sung Kang) – James Wan relies on a correspondingly ridiculous action, including air-launching sports cars over Azerbaijan and jumping off a Lamborghini from an Abu Dhabis skyscraper as Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw expands the series’s Rogues gallery. He is a sibling of a former opponent who later becomes a colleague after too much controversy. Without accusing the filmmakers, Paul Walker’s death takes a bittersweet look at the adventures on the screen when Brian’s departure turns away from the core elements that made the series popular at first, and much less from the original actors who followed the aftermath of the Films have been overshadowed by Statham and Dwayne Johnson. Universal pictures

4. “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” (2019)

“Hobbs & Shaw” undeniably proves that this series does not need Vin Diesel, and immediately enchants by taking the dynamics of the two main characters with their charisma, which works over time, in a story with a firm tongue. In what may be the best action film that Michael Bay has never made – because Bay would never make fun of it – director David Leitch puts one muscular, inventive action scene after another after his muscular protagonists in Vanessa Kirby’s Hattie Shaw uses Idris Elba’s smoldering screen presence as a kind of human transformer. In the meantime, he explores the fixation of the franchise on family ties with funny, surprisingly effective humanity. Also read: “Hobbs & Shaw” film review: Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham overdo it with rage Universal pictures

3. “Fast & Furious 6” (2013)

Encouraged by the creative and commercial success of “Fast Five”, Lin and Morgan become bigger and more comprehensive with the next film, which has led Michelle Rodriguez ‘Letty – previously considered dead – to amnesia and create a highly unlikely conspiracy in which shady government organizations A team of scruffy, car-possessed criminals who investigate and arrest notorious thieves and terrorists, often in exchange for amnesty or forgiveness for criminal misconduct. Great action with the vehicle reinforces this episode – especially when Letty drives a tank! – but it’s the increasingly confused improbabilities of the series that keep this film just below its top entries. Universal pictures

2. “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” (2006)

Without the involvement of the franchise’s two main stars, Justin Lin’s first contribution to the franchise business was not only based on the brilliant energy of his two predecessors, but also dealt with more sophisticated ideas about street racing and car culture after moving to Japan. Lin accidentally destroyed the franchise’s chronology in one fell swoop – a choice whose reverberation is still felt – but he also codified many of the franchise’s future core elements, not just in terms of cars, crime, and thrills, but also one Emphasize multi-ethnic cast and carry out the action anywhere in the world where it is most interesting to explore. Universal pictures

1. “Fast Five” (2011)

By giving up the pretext of street racing from the previous films and dealing with international intrigues in a more general and four-quadrant-friendly manner, Lin becomes the best film in the series. Adding “Franchise Viagra” Dwayne Johnson helps improve the franchise’s beefcake ratio, but longtime “Fast and Furious” screenwriter Chris Morgan plays with human moments that bounce well off soapy melodramas while still having one with testosterone provides action that is either driven by ambition to practically execute sequences or the overdue financial resources to make it look like this. Universal pictures

How does Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s new spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw” match the previous entries in the franchise?

