The Galaxy Fold has been a notorious disaster for Samsung, and a warning that the advanced technology needed to make foldable handsets is not quite there yet. Samsung had to postpone the launch of the Fold last year by five months to redesign critical aspects of the screen and hinge to prevent the handset display from dying on arrival. Early users discovered that the openings around the hinge facilitated the penetration of debris, which could destroy the fragile plastic display. A second problem was the outer layer of the screen, which looked like a user-disposable screen protector. When it was removed with force, the plastic cover also broke the screen. Samsung has solved all of that, but the Fold’s screen is still fragile and prone to accidents, and the redesigned hinge can still swell up small particles. However, the phone is usable and Samsung can switch to the next generation of foldable handsets. However, Samsung is not the only company that makes such phones, and the latest arrival may have its own problem, a problem that we have not seen on the fold. The hinge mechanism of the Motorola Razr can, according to an early test, admit much faster than you might think.

A folding test by CNET last year showed that the fold could withstand around 120,000 fold before the screen broke. That is much less than the 200,000 fold that Samsung mentioned, but still a great performance for the phone. The illustration indicated that you would rather upgrade the phone before the folding mechanism destroyed the screen.

CNET used the same test for the Motorola Razr and the hinge stopped working after just 27,000 folds. The screen was not damaged, but the robot could no longer fold the device, as you see in the clip at the end of the pole. The testers were still able to manually fold and unfold the handset, although the hinge showed some resistance and produced annoying creaking noises.

If you check the phone 80 to 150 times a day, this Razr device may have failed after six to 12 months of use. It is unclear how many folds the Razr can withstand before the screen breaks, but it doesn’t really matter if you can’t close it anymore.

The test is also not perfect, because the machine is calibrated using known specifications instead of a real telephone. However, it does not necessarily look good for a phone that costs $ 1500. And for that price you get mid-range specifications in the foldable Razr.

The video from CNET that shows when the Razr hinge no longer works, follows. We’ve also added a few other Razr videos, including a teardown that shows how thin the Razr screen is and a clip that muffles Razr on noise on a unit that has seen no more folds than the CNET test phone.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epkKHwk4EMg [/ embed]

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nY3hd_F43gc [/ embed]

Image source: Verizon

Chris Smith began to write about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it, he shared his views on technical issues with readers around the world. Unfortunately, when he does not write about gadgets, he fails to keep them away, although he desperately tries. But that is not necessarily a bad thing.

