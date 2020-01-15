advertisement

Wimbledon and US Open champions in 2019 Colombian compatriot Juan Sebastian Cabal, as well as 2019, Jarrana and the ITF approved a positive outgoing competition test on Tuesday (January 14).

Zarah had already left the Australian Open citing “personal reasons”.

advertisement

“The tennis anti-doping program may confirm that Robert Farah provided an extra-competitive sample on October 17, 2019, which returned a positive conclusion for Boldenon,” the ITF media report said.

“This case will follow the procedures set forth in Article 8 of the TADP.”

The tennis anti-doping plan may confirm that Robert Farah provided an extra-competitive sample on October 17, 2019, which returned a positive conclusion for Boldenone. This case will follow the procedures set forth in Article 8 of the TADP.

– ITF Media (@ITFMedia) on January 14, 2020

Farah accused a positive sample of contaminated meat. Boldenone is a steroid banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), but is often used by Colombian farmers to promote the growth of cows.

“I am confident that this has led to the investigation of the investigation,” Zarah said in a statement posted on his social media accounts.

“I am going through one of the saddest moments of my life and certainly the saddest in my sports career.

“With my team and a group of advisors we are taking steps to make the process work, in the hope that we will show that I have never used a fair product and a product that violates ethics.”

Rumors of a positive Farah test came after the ITF revealed that the 78th final of the world, Nicolas Ar, failed to test the Davis Cup in November, with samples containing Ligandrol and Stanozolol.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement