“ Captain Marvel ” grossed over a billion dollars at the box office last year (it was one of six Disney movies to do so in 2019, in fact). A continuation was therefore inevitable.

While the first “Captain Marvel” took place in the 1990s, it will take place today.

The superhero film starred Brie Larson in the lead role, also known as Carol Danvers. It worked like an original story describing how the heroine became and the character also appeared in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

The co-writers and directors of the original film – Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck – will not be back for the future. But Marvel is said to be looking for a director for follow-up.

The word is that Boden and Fleck are in talks to stay in the Marvel universe. They will eventually direct a possible Disney + series.

Megan McDonnell, who also wrote the next Disney + series ‘WandaVision’, is in final talks to write the film. Since “ WandaVision ” will feature an adult Monica Rambeau (who was an iteration of Captain Marvel in the comic book), he might very well end up setting up the sequel.

“ Captain Marvel 2 ” is expected to hit theaters in 2022.

