Dell unveiled a few new products on Thursday prior to CES 2020, including the 2020 version of its XPS 13 2-in-1 – the upgraded device has a larger screen than ever before and will appear on select markets in selected markets next week. But, more interestingly, Dell also announced a totally different laptop with one major new feature.

The Latitude 9510 may not sound as catchy as the XPS 13, but it has some exciting features, including 5G support.

If 2019 brought us to the start of the 5G era, with various smartphone manufacturers launching the first 5G-ready hotspots and smartphones, 2020 would have to be when 5G really established itself. We always knew that 5G laptops would become one thing, and the Latitude 9510 makes that case the first 5G notebook from Dell.

The device has a “5G-ready design”, which means that we are looking at 5G antennas that fit into the speakers of the laptop. Dell does not say what kind of 5G modem we will find in the 5G versions, so we have to wait until March when this device comes into stores for more information.

However, Dell says that the 5G-ready design makes no concessions to the screen, which is still an InifinityEdge screen with small edges that Intel could use to mount a 15-inch screen into a 14-inch housing. The laptop is also light at 3.2 pounds, but it is nevertheless assumed to support up to 30 hours of battery life.

Image source: Dell

Other features include 10th-generation Intel Core processors up to i7, Wi-Fi 6 support and various intelligent features that are part of Dell’s Optimizer software package.

The laptop learns which apps you use the most and launch them faster (ExpressResponse) and adjusts the battery life based on your charging patterns and typical power consumption (ExpressCharge) – the laptop can charge up to 20% in 20 minutes thanks to the ExpressCharge Boost technology.

ExpressSign-In has since become a function that allows the laptop to ‘feel’ the user, enabling faster logging in. Intel’s Context Sensing Technology and Windows Hello make this possible. Finally, Intelligent Audio provides a better sound experience during conversations – the Latitude laptop has two top-firing speakers and four noise-canceling microphones.

Unlike the XPS 13, which starts at $ 999, the cheapest Latitude 9510 will cost you almost double, with $ 1,799 on March 26 when it is launched.

Image source: Dell

