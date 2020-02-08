advertisement

Sheldon Wolf, of Carrot River, Sask., Was reported missing Monday, Feb. 3.

Police say a man in Calgary has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Sheldon Wolf.

47-year-old Carrot River, Sask. one was reported missing Monday. He was last seen around 7pm. on Sunday, leaving downtown Sandman Hotel, on 7th Avenue and 8th Street SW.

Police conducted a search at Elliston Park in southeast Calgary on Tuesday after discovering evidence about Wolf’s disappearance. Later that day, they found Wolf’s body in a rural area north of Airdrie. Police did not disclose the cause of death.

In a news release sent out Saturday afternoon, police said Fayiah (Victor) Briama, 23, of Calgary, was charged with first-degree murder.

His next court appearance is set for Monday, February 10, 2020.

– With files by Jason Hering

