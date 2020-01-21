advertisement

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell released his proposed rules for the process last night, and the resolution immediately sparked outrage among Democrats, who argued that the president’s allies were trying to be acquitted.

According to the rules, the White House attorney and the House’s impeachment officers each have 24 hours to provide opening arguments over two days. These opening arguments are followed by one to six hours of questioning and a four-hour debate before the final vote on Mr. Trump’s dismissal.

Adam Schiff, head of the impeachment agency, spoke at a press conference earlier this morning, claiming that the Senate decision “does not prescribe a fair trial”.

advertisement

“We could see why this resolution was kept away from us and the American people,” said Schiff.

“This is nothing more than the process used in the Clinton trial … Senator McConnell never consulted Senator Schumer about the content of this text.

“I would assume that Senator Schumer saw it only around the same time that we did it in-house. And the reason why this was hidden is that it does not prescribe a fair trial procedure.”

, @ RepAdamSchiff: “We could see why this resolution was kept away from us and from the American people.

Full video here: https://t.co/6hjDiEPagp pic.twitter.com/kaEp2EfHLc

– CSPAN (@cspan) January 21, 2020 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

But with Republicans, who hold the majority of Senate seats, will not be able to implement changes unless they persuade some of their counterparts across the aisle to oppose the proposal.

Mr Schiff pointed out the differences between Mr McConnell’s resolution and the rules followed during the impeachment proceedings against Bill Clinton, which the chairman of the Senate used as a model for his proposal.

“This is not a fair process,” said Schiff.

“This is the process for a rigged attempt.”

Jerry Nadler, another House impeacher, also turned to the media and said, “This fixation on the Clinton trial is weird.”

The New York Democrat argued that the focus should not be on an earlier impeachment process. “The question is, should you have a fair trial now?” Said Mr. Nadler.

The hypocrisy of the property managers is unreal.

Jerry Nadler only said that even a debate about witnesses is an attempt to cover up.

Republican House officials tried to debate witnesses during impeachment. The Democrats have ended this debate. That is the cover-up.

– Representative Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 21, 2020 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

He added that any senator who supports the rules proposed by Mr. McConnell is “to blame for the President’s cover-up.”

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, said he expected the process in the Senate to be fair as opposed to the “rigged” process in the House of Representatives.

“I think it’s clear that, as a friend of mine put it, spokesman Pelosi gets a little bump of endorphin of joy every time she can leave it to the president, whether he deserves it or not,” said Kennedy ,

advertisement