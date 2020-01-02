advertisement

According to Alberta Health, the first case of severe evaporation-related lung disease has been reported.

“We are actively monitoring the situation in Alberta and working with health officials across Canada to share information and better understand this disease. I want to remind all Albertans that evaporation has health risks and the only way to completely avoiding these dangers is to not run. “

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer for Health

In response, according to Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Alberta’s government will introduce new steam-related regulations this spring.

A recent report from the review of the Tobacco and Reduction Tobacco Act led by @JeremyPNixon will be given to me soon. Based on its findings, we expect to draft new evaporation legislation in the spring.

– Tyler Shandro (@shandro) January 2, 2020

While Alberta is trying its first reported case, approximately 55 people have died according to the Center for Disease Control in the United States.

The actual cause of the disease is believed to be marijuana vape pellets with vapor containing vitamin E acetate.

