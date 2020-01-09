advertisement

January 9, 2020 against Steve Hanley

Trevor Milton, CEO of Nikola Motors, is the first person in 2020 to claim a fantastic, unbelievable, breakthrough lithium-ion battery breakthrough that will double the range of EVs, lower costs and the heartache of psoriasis. According to NBC News, Milton announced ‘the holy grail of batteries’ this week. We are not talking about small improvements; we are talking about doubling the range of BEVs and hydrogen-electric vehicles around the world. “

Do you want to know more? Fuhgedabowdit. Milton refused to provide details, details or other information, except to say that his company has taken over the start-up that made the discovery and will have more to say once the acquisition is completed sometime this year. According to NBC, he did offer these alluring facts.

The breakthrough is likely to depend on changes to current lithium-ion batteries rather than replacing them completely. Those changes include the removal of the binding material and electrical power collectors used in today’s cells, resulting in smaller, lighter batteries with faster charging capacity. The new and improved batteries are said to be able to handle 2,000 charge / discharge cycles – about twice the standard for today’s batteries.

But don’t put the cart in front of the horse. ABI Research, a technology consultancy firm, tells NBC that it may take several years for such new technology to become commercially viable. Henrik Fisker has been making a sound for years about a similar “Holy Grail” battery breakthrough, but no real batteries have appeared. Claims are simple. Results are difficult. Caterpillar at least believes that the Fisker solid-state battery can have potential.

It is fair to say that skeptics are in abundance. Milton has the reputation of being a major blowhard. First, the name Nikola Motors is a blatant rip off. If Nikola Tesla had a second name, someone would try to appropriate it to immediately give his new EV company a cachet. Secondly, Nikola Motors began promising heavy trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells before switching to mainly lithium-ion batteries. Third, it received a public pissing competition with Tesla about the design of its semi-tractor, which displays an astonishing resemblance to the Tesla Semi. It is clear that someone has copied someone, but who did what and when is still not clear.

So is the Nikola Motors announcement more than just puffery? “We shall see,” said the Zen master.

